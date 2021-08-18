UNI football team builds unity in camp

+3 UNI has a lot of great options at linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and Bryce Flater lead a deep and talented position group.

“Everything is going really well – it’s been great practicing over here,” Farley said just moments after Wednesday’s workout concluded. “The playing surface is great and it limits injuries. This is the first time we’ve practiced at a facility like this before the season. It has worked out well.”

Not being limited by COVID protocols and restrictions also has been a blessing this season, Farley said.

“Having everyone together is essential to developing our team,” he said. “You can’t develop a team through Zoom. You can talk to people through Zoom, but you can’t build the camaraderie and unity and create a team unless you’re together in person. That’s what camp is for. We’re together for a long period of time and that’s what we’re doing again. That’s how the players learn and this gives the coaches a chance to really teach. This is when you really bring a team together.”

One of the biggest question marks facing UNI in preseason camp is who will be the starting quarterback.

Two-year starter Will McElvain returns at QB, but Farley brought in transfers Theo Day from Michigan State and Matt Morrissey from Trinity Valley to compete for the starting job.

