UNI faces another tough road test

“Offensively, we should have run the ball better. I wish we would’ve run it more. When we did run it, we were moving the line of scrimmage the way we had hoped to. We had some sacks and penalties that took some of those opportunities away from us.”

Farley said wide receiver Logan Wolf, who left the Iowa State game with a leg injury, had been having issues prior to the contest. He caught one pass for nine yards against ISU.

“He’s questionable for this week,” Farley said. “He had pulled his hamstring two weeks prior to that. I didn’t expect him to play, but he got himself ready to play. The play he got hurt on was the play where he actually made a catch. We will see how he recovers, but Logan is questionable for Saturday.”

Farley also provided an update Tuesday on the outdoor practice field at Northern Iowa. The end zones are now installed, and are purple with gold letters, while the numbers are also on the field now.

“The field looks excellent – they are making great progress,” Farley said. “My hope is we can get out there soon. I haven’t got a date yet. They still need to put sod inside the fence and finish a few things. Once that is done you will get a chance to see us go out there and practice.

“It won’t be this week. I’m just glad it’s getting done.”

Craig Sesker is a sports reporter for the Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @Craigsesker. You can reach him via email at Craig.Sesker@WCFCourier.com or via phone at 319-575-2891.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.