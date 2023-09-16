WAVERLY – Third-ranked Wartburg College was unstoppable on both sides of the ball, hammering Buena Vista, 47-0, Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium in American Rivers Conference action.

The win also improves Wartburg to 3-0, but head coach Chris Winter says there’s still room for them to grow, with his staff and players noticing several missed opportunities.

“We don’t want to get complacent,” Winter said. “I still feel like thare more out there that we can do, and I want the guys to understand that hey, yeah, I want us to be able to enjoy a 47-0 win at home… but at the same time, I want to make sure there’s a hunger – there an urgency for us to make sure we’re getting better.”

The Great Wall of Wartburg: Wartburg’s defense gave no ground against Buena Vista, who failed to get a single first down throughout the first half.

The Beavers only managed 20 yards passing and 29 yards rushing throughout the game.

"As a defense, that's always your goal is to come away with a zero," Winter said. "And so, I'm glad the guys came out here and played that edge."

The Knights were led on defense by Owen Grover, who clocked eight tackles and by Jordan Downing with two sacks.

McLaughlin slings the ball: Wartburg quarterback Nile McLaughlin was key in getting Wartburg out to a big lead early on. The Knights were at 26-0 in the first half, with McLaughlin passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns before halftime.

He had plenty of weapons, with each of his touchdowns caught by a different player: Carter Henry, Tyler Ott and John McConohy. After one more drive in the third quarter (resulting in a rushing touchdown), McLaughlin was relieved to rest up, allowing Carter Markham to get some playing time.

“I’ve gotten a lot more confident throughout the year last year and then now just continuing to get better with the guys each day,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve got a lot to work on still, but just having those same guys that I can trust on is really helpful

Knights flash rushing options: Hunter Clasen leads in total yards rushed in the American Rivers Conference and added some distance on Saturday with 83 yards and three touchdowns.

But he wasn’t the only one making big runs. Freshman Dawson Rud was close behind with 75 yards and his first career rushing touchdown. According to Clasen, he’s trying to make his last year count by developing the young rushers that will take his place next year, saying he’s happy with their progress.

“Once I leave, I want to see how they do next year and that’s going to determine how great a back I really was,” Clasen said.

