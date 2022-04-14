Taylor taking over as special teams leader, wants to eliminate outside noise

IOWA CITY – Expectations accompany being the old guy in the room.

Ask Tory Taylor.

He’s beginning just his third season of playing football, but after looking to veteran kickers, snappers and holders the past two seasons, Iowa’s junior punter is doing more than launching punts in practice.

He’s now fielding questions.

Coaches want the 24-year-old Taylor to assume more of a leadership role within the special teams group, something that doesn’t necessarily come easily for him but a role he is working to embrace.

“The coaches will be like, ‘I know you don’t want to, but sometimes you don’t have a choice,’” Taylor said. “I kind of take that as a compliment because it means guys look up to me. It makes me feel good about myself.’’

Still, it all feels a little awkward for Taylor, a Melbourne, Australia, native who had never punted in a football game at any level before taking the field for Iowa in its 2020 season opener at Purdue.

“I’ve usually just kept to myself and let my football do a lot of the talking,’’ he said.

That hasn’t been an issues. Taylor’s statistics speak for themselves.

He averaged 46.1 yards on 80 punts last season and his 3,688 yards established a new single-season Iowa record for punting yards, while placing 39 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Taylor believes he has gained through all of his experiences.

He has spent a lot of time talking this spring with his teammates about developing the right mental state of mind to successfully compete and creating an ability to block out criticism.

“What frustrates me is that we’re the ones putting in the work. We’re the ones that started working back in January. We’re not the ones sitting at home drinking a beer and eating a hot dog on the couch like most of them,’’ Taylor said, referencing the outside noise.

“We want to win more than anyone else. I think that’s one thing I don’t think people quite grasp. Losses hurt just as much as anything because we’re the ones putting in the work. The one thing I try to tell others is if they’re not your friend or mate or family, I wouldn’t be too worried about what they say.’’

Taylor went on to suggest that some the critics would be well served to attempt to fill his cleats.

“Sometimes, I’m just like, ‘Why don’t you come do it, hero?’ You know what I mean? It’s not as easy as people think.’’

Taylor, who will celebrate his 25th birthday before his first punt of the 2022 season, said life has left him with a different perspective than many of his younger teammates.

“At the end of the day, it’s really just a game,’’ Taylor said. “Football is never going to define me as a person or any like that. It doesn’t really matter what happens out on the golf course or the football field. You’re still going to be able to put your head on the pillow and that’s all that matters.’’

Taylor wants his teammates to realize and understand that.

“I want to be there for the guys who need it. I’d rather be a good person than a good football player and I think it’s important for other guys to see that as well,’’ Taylor said.

“I’ll always judge people on what they are as a person, not as a football player. It’s two or three hours on a Saturday. The way I look at it, I’m only going to be a football player for so long but I’m going to be my own individual until I’m dead.’’

That’s the message Taylor attempts to get his teammates to understand, that while performance on the field is important that there are other things that should matter more.

“That’s one of the things I’ve been working on this spring, just bringing others along for the ride,’’ he said.

Taylor is working to accomplish those leadership expectations while also working to improve his game.

His primary on-field objective is centered around “trying to minimize the gap between the good and the bad,’’ developing greater consistency.

“I know perfection will remain elusive, but I will always seek it,’’ Taylor said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0