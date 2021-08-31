Taking care of football critical for Hawkeyes

The Hoosiers return 10 starters on a defense that feasted on turnovers a year ago, leading the Big Ten and ranking second nationally with 17 interceptions and finishing first in the Big Ten with 20 total takeaways.

Indiana coach Tom Allen has set a goal for his defense of creating three turnovers per game, something the Hoosiers have accomplished 17 times in the 58 games Indiana has played since Allen brought the 4-2-5 defense to Indiana in 2016.

Goodson views that as a byproduct of how Indiana approaches defense as much as anything.

“They’re very aggressive, very fast and most of the turnovers they cause come from how aggressive they play,’’ Goodson said. “We know that we have to be strong up front. That’s where it starts.’’

Center Tyler Linderbaum expects that.

“We need to play as clean of a game as we can and when we do make a mistake, we have to keep playing,’’ Linderbaum said.

With new starters at both tackle positions and a first-time starter at one guard spot, the returning consensus all-American doesn’t expect perfection, but said a short memory is a necessity.

“You have to keep moving forward, no matter what,’’ Linderbaum said.