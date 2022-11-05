 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SMALL COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Small College Football: Wartburg wipes out Storm, 81-9

  • 0

WAVERLY – No. 14 Wartburg College rolled to an incredible 81-9 victory over Simpson College Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium in American Rivers Conference action.

The 81 points tied a school record for points in a game.

The Knights (9-0 overall, 7-0 ARC) rushed the ball 66 times for 523 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hunter Clasen rushed it 13 times for 136 yards, and Austin Griffin rushed 20 times for 120 yards and three scores.

Bricen White rushed for 81 yards and a score, and Ben Bryant had two running scores.

Quarterback Nile McLaughlin was seven of eight for 83 yards and a 29-yard touchdown to Brock Califf.

Wartburg led 53-2 at halftime, and 74-9 after three quarters.

The Knights close the regular-season next Saturday at Coe College.

college-logo-wartburg.jpg
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gators dismiss starting LB Brenton Cox Jr.

Gators dismiss starting LB Brenton Cox Jr.

Florida dismissed starting linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. from the team Monday, with head coach Billy Napier saying it was time to "move on" from the redshirt junior. Cox led the Gators with eight tackles for loss and was tied for second with two sacks this season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News