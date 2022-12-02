Small College Football: Wartburg set for Elite Eight match up at Walston-Hoover

WAVERLY – It will be a history making Saturday for the 12th-ranked Wartburg College football team when it hosts a Division III Elite Eight Playoff game at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

The Knights (12-0) will take on Aurora University (11-1) in a Noon kickoff game as first ever quarterfinal playoff game played in Waverly.

Last week, Wartburg marched into Collegeville, Minnesota and upset fourth-ranked St. John’s University 23-20 to earn the right to host.

The challenge now is an unranked program that is making its first ever Elite Eight appearance.

Wartburg has won 18-consecutive home games, the third-best active home win streak in all divisions, but that matters little to what will transpire Saturday against an explosive team riding a 11-game win streak.

“Obviously, you’re getting ready for a good football team anytime you get to this point – in the final eight – everyone you run into is going to be good,” Winter said. “You know, certainly in our preparation this week, we’re going to have to be ready to handle a balanced offense.”

Aurora’s offense averages 48.5 points (second best in Division III) and 492 yards of offense per game. The Spartans are led by quarterback Josh Swanson who has thrown for 3,297 yards and 51 touchdowns this fall.

Swanson’s top targets are Trey Madsen, who has 66 catches for 944 yards and 17 scores, while Cameron Moore hauled in 49 passes for 913 yards and 10 scores. Four other Aurora receivers have 20 or more catches.

Aurora can rush the ball, too.

Running back Jhe’Quay Chretin has rushed the ball 242 times for 1,571 yards and 14 scores.

Meanwhile, the Spartans’ defense won’t be as big across the board as Wisconsin-La Crosse or St. John’s, but they’re opportunistic leading Division III in interceptions with 27. Ben Slatcoff leads the team with six, while Connor Nordmeyer and Ernesto Rameriz each have five.

“You know, their defense has been opportunistic in terms of creating turnovers and so, obviously this week on offense, just working on making sure that we can keep our balance,” Winter said. “That’s been the hallmark here since our offense really got going is being able to run the ball, throw the ball consistently and do both and be a balanced offense and have done a great job of taking care of the ball as well.”

The big question mark for Wartburg will be whether senior quarterback Nile McLaughlin will play. McLaughlin was hurt in the third quarter of the Knights win over St. John’s and did not return to the game. If he is unable to go, Carter Markham will take over.

While Markham is not the passer that McLaughlin is, he is a better runner and the Knights run game has been stellar with Hunter Clasen leading the way with 1,390 yards on the year, making him the offensive MVP for the American Rivers Conference.

And perhaps the Knights’ biggest weapon this year, has been their defense, which has racked up 41 sacks and 25 interceptions in 12 games. Wartburg allows just 7.25 points a game and 43.4 rushing yards per game. Teams average just 168.9 total yards per game against the Knights

Owen Grover emerged as the conference defensive MVP. Bolstering that unit further, middle linebacker Antonio Santillan is back from being injured. He’s already shown why he was missed with his clutch interception in the fourth quarter to seal away the win over St. John’s.

Saturday may be one of their greatest challenges yet, but Winter is confident Wartburg can win if his team does the one thing they always do – take it one day at a time.

“We didn’t need to change and turn it up, or flip the switch to be ready for one of these games – that’s just what we’ve always been doing all year,” Winter said. “It doesn’t really matter who the opponent is, we’ve been focused on getting better ourselves and when you do that, that’s how you can play consistently and win games that are tight like we’ve had to win in the last few weeks.”

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between Aurora and Wartburg. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 4-1, but the Knights won the last meeting, which was held inside the UNI-Dome, 27-7 in 1993. The first ever meeting came in 1933, a 35-0 Aurora win.

The winner advances to face either North Central College or Ithaca College.