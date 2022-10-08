Small College Football: No. 20 Wartburg wins thriller over No. 24 Central

PELLA – Hunter Clasen’s 1-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter helped lift Wartburg College to a 35-28 victory over Central College Saturday in American Rivers Conference action.

In a battle of Top 25 Division III teams, the 20th-ranked Knights (5-0) saw a 28-14 lead disappear in the final 2 minutes and 32 seconds.

Trailing by two scores after Clasen scored on a 21-yard rush with 7:35 left, the Dutch drove the length of the field scoring on a six-yard Brady Ketchem touchdown pass to Logan Mont with 2:32 left. Central then recovered an on-side kick to get the ball right back.

Ketchem then connected on a 49-yard strike to Carson Cummer to tie the game with 2:04 left as the 24th-ranked Dutch scored 14 points in 28 seconds.

But Wartburg answered driving 75 yards in 11 plays, picking up a key first down on a 4th and 1 at the Dutch 4 when Central was flagged for being offsides. Clasen scored on the next play.

In all 45 points were scored in the fourth quarter after Wartburg lead 13-7 after three quarters.

Clasen finished with 132 yards on 25 carries. Nile McLaughlin completed 27 of 43 passes for 331 yards and a pair of scores. Carter Henry caught seven passes for 87 yards. McLaughlin connected on touchdown passes of 20 to John McConohy and 22 to Thor Maakestad.

The Knights gave up 377 passing yards to Central, who threw the ball 59 times, but held the Dutch to a negative-33 yards rushing on 23 attempts while recording seven sacks.

Owen Grover led Wartburg with 10 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception. Jordan Downing had a pair of sacks.