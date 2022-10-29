Small College Football: No. 15 Wartburg rolls to another huge win

STORM LAKE – No. 15 Wartburg College posted its school record fifth shutout of the season with a 65-0 drubbing of Buena Vista Saturday in American Rivers Conference action.

The Knights improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in ARC action.

Hunter Clasen rushed for 104 yards and three scores, while Nile McLaughlin passed for 263 yards and three additional scores.

Carter Henry caught eight passes for 99 yards and touchdowns of 13, six and 17 in the game. Drake George added nine catches for 82 yards.

Wartburg held BV to 25 total rushing yards and 108 total yards. Donaven Juarez, Mac Watts and Nate Link each had two tackles for loss, while Parker Rochford, Link and Thane Alexander each recorded interceptions