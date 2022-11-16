Small College Football: No. 12 Wartburg ready for stiff first-round test from No. 7 UWL

WAVERLY – Fans will need to bundle up.

The participants will need to tighten their shoulder pad straps a little tighter.

Saturday’s first-round Division III playoff game at Walston-Hoover Stadium featuring seventh-ranked Wisconsin-La Crosse (9-1) and 12th-ranked Wartburg College (10-0) has all the makings of a slobberknocker.

“Any time you get to playing teams from the WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), you are going to get a team that is physical,” Wartburg head coach Chris Winter said. “They are going to run the ball. They are going to be physical defensively, and they are going to stop the run. They are going to make you earn everything.”

Those are probably the same superlatives Eagle head coach Matt Janus is telling his team about Wartburg.

It is a match-up of two similar teams and the weather conditions are going to make it that much more spartan.

As of Tuesday night, Walston-Hoover’s turf field remained covered by snow and ice from an early winter storm that hit Monday night and carried into Tuesday evening. The temperatures and the weather were forecasted to only get worse before Saturday’s Noon kickoff.

Game time temperature when the Eagles and Knights square off with be 19 degrees with the wind-chill factor making it feel like nine degrees.

Wartburg played in similar chilly conditions in its regular-season finale when it rallied to beat Coe College, 19-14, with a second-half comeback securing the victory with a 7 minute and 54 second drive that ate up the remaining clock after the Kohawks pulled within a single touchdown.

“First off, we are going to face a well-coached, well-disciplined team,” Winter said. “It is going to be a great college football game.

“I think the test we had last week with Coe is really going to make a difference for us this week with the conditions we played in and the style Coe played, physical, run-oriented make you earn everything,” Winter continued. “It was a good test for us. In ways we played our first playoff game of the year because you needed to win it to keep playing.”

The similarities between the two teams are nearly spot on.

The Eagles, led 1,000-yard rusher Joe Stutzman, average 224.1 yards per game rushing, while the Knights average 226. Hunter Clasen leads the Wartburg ground game with 1,079 yards and 15 scores.

Defensively, UWL gives up just 93 yards rushing a game, while Wartburg ranks No. 1 in the nation in yards allowed per rush (1.24) and yards per game (34.7). The Eagles pass for 214 yards per game, and the Knights 231.

The conditions could play a huge factor in the game, and Winter admits that.

“They are a really good team,” Winter said. “I think it was just announced that their back was named Offensive Player of the Year. They are a well-round team, balanced and strong in all phases and that is what you expect in the playoffs.

“We have to be able to work through some adversity and fight…run the football against a defense that is good at stopping the run.”

And Winter says, he is confident that quarterback Nile McLaughlin will continue to make plays for the Knights.

“Offensively, I think that is really where we have evolved week by week and got better every week,” Winter said. “I like where Nile McLaughlin is at with his confidence level. Like where our run game is at and our offensive line has really worked well together.”

This will be the 15th playoff appearance for Wartburg and the first time the Knights have hosted a home playoff game since 2017. The Eagles are in for the second consecutive year and 12th overall. UWL won national titles in 1992 and 1995.