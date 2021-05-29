Recruiting takes a step toward normalcy Tuesday

Tuesday cannot arrive soon enough for college football coaches and the prospects they are attempting to recruit.

That’s the day when recruits will finally have an opportunity to visit college campuses and coaches will have an opportunity to welcome them there, the end of an NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period that started 15 months ago.

The NCAA put a halt to all in-person recruiting activities on March 13, 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dead period has been extended eight times in the months since.

“It’s been challenging for everybody,’’ said Jay Niemann, an assistant defensive line coach at Iowa who is also the Hawkeyes’ defensive recruiting coordinator.

“Everybody has been in the same boat but it has been different. I think we’re all looking forward to some sort of a return to normalcy.’’

That arrives June 1, although coaches have been able to connect with prospective players and their coaches in other ways as they work to build 2022 recruiting classes.

Virtual tours have become commonplace to help recruits get a feel for what facilities and campuses look like.

Video conferences with prospects have replaced face-to-face conversations.