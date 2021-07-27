Panthers, Farley ready for return to normalcy

The last time they met, two years ago in Ames, Iowa State pulled out a 29-26 triple-overtime victory over UNI.

"This is being regarded as the best Iowa State team in history," Farley said. "They have 19 returning starters from a very good team and it will be a great challenge for us. It will be a great environment and atmosphere to play in."

Farley also is looking forward to an upgrade in facilities at Northern Iowa. He said the renovated outdoor practice field is expected to be ready by mid-September. A new team meeting room also is in the process of being built in the UNI-Dome.

"I'm enjoying seeing how our practice field is coming together. It is outstanding to see that," the coach said. "And then to see the construction going on in the Dome for our meeting room, that's exciting as well. These improvements give us an additional edge and is critical for the mindset of our team."

After a tumultuous and trying spring, UNI has developed a more normal routine again since summer weightlifting and conditioning work began June 1.

“We had a great summer – we are absolutely headed back in the right direction,” Farley said. “Now we have to get back into the work ethic and mindset we believe in. And what our players can accomplish. It's great having everyone back together at the same time. That's so important for our camaraderie, demeanor and culture."

