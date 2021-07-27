 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panthers, Farley ready for return to normalcy
0 comments
breaking alert top story
UNI FOOTBALL

Panthers, Farley ready for return to normalcy

{{featured_button_text}}
083119ap-uni-iowa-state-6

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley directs his team against Iowa State during a game in 2019. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS – It was a frustrating and nightmarish spring for Coach Mark Farley and the Northern Iowa Panthers.

They dropped four games – all to playoff teams – by a total of 15 points.

Just $26 for a full year of local news

But that wasn’t the most aggravating part of a challenging period where UNI played its Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule this past spring.

Farley, like everyone, is looking for a sense of normalcy as UNI returns to a full slate of games this fall. The Panthers were decimated by COVID issues and were missing numerous starters while going 3-4.

“It was very frustrating for what everybody went through,” Farley said during a zoom call with league coaches Tuesday. “You couldn’t develop any rhythm. I’d call it a disaster. For how we want to run our program, there was no consistency. Our guys played hard and played well. It’s nobody’s fault – you just do the best with what you have.”

There is plenty of good news for UNI. The Panthers return all 11 starters on offense and all 11 on defense. All-conference kicker Matthew Cook also returns. UNI was picked to finish fifth in the league’s preseason poll, receiving one first-place vote.

Returning national runner-up South Dakota State, who edged UNI 24-20 this past spring, was picked to win the league title. SDSU was followed by perennial power North Dakota State, North Dakota and Southern Illinois.

Cook was joined by defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and linebacker Spencer Cuvelier on the preseason all-conference first team.

Offensive lineman Trevor Penning, defensive backs Omar Brown and Austin Evans, and receiver/return specialist Deion McShane made the second team.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Farley also was asked about two-year starting quarterback Will McElvain, who missed two games in the spring because of COVID.

In five games, McElvain went 72-of-141 for 938 yards. He passed for one score and was intercepted twice.

UNI only passed for just two touchdowns in its seven games during the spring. And McElvain will once again have to win the starting job this fall.

The Panthers have brought in transfer Theo Day, a former four-star quarterback recruit who had been at Michigan State.

“Will’s a two-year starter and has experience, but it was hard to fairly evaluate him in the spring,” Farley said. “He missed a couple games, and we were missing some offensive linemen and some receivers.

“Once we get into camp, that’s when all things are fair. You just have to create opportunities for everybody and then they have to seize the opportunity to win the position.”

Northern Iowa opens its season with a challenging opening game Sept. 4 at Iowa State. The Cyclones are ranked in the nation’s top 10 in numerous preseason polls. ISU went 9-3 and won the Fiesta Bowl last year.

The last time they met, two years ago in Ames, Iowa State pulled out a 29-26 triple-overtime victory over UNI.

"This is being regarded as the best Iowa State team in history," Farley said. "They have 19 returning starters from a very good team and it will be a great challenge for us. It will be a great environment and atmosphere to play in."

Farley also is looking forward to an upgrade in facilities at Northern Iowa. He said the renovated outdoor practice field is expected to be ready by mid-September. A new team meeting room also is in the process of being built in the UNI-Dome.

"I'm enjoying seeing how our practice field is coming together. It is outstanding to see that," the coach said. "And then to see the construction going on in the Dome for our meeting room, that's exciting as well. These improvements give us an additional edge and is critical for the mindset of our team."

After a tumultuous and trying spring, UNI has developed a more normal routine again since summer weightlifting and conditioning work began June 1.

“We had a great summer – we are absolutely headed back in the right direction,” Farley said. “Now we have to get back into the work ethic and mindset we believe in. And what our players can accomplish. It's great having everyone back together at the same time. That's so important for our camaraderie, demeanor and culture."

Preseason Poll

Team predictions 

1. South Dakota State (454), 2. North Dakota State (435), 3. North Dakota (357), 4. Southern Illinois (345), 5. Northern Iowa (311), 6. Missouri State (256), 7. Illinois State (196), 8. South Dakota (163), 9. Youngstown State (126), 10. Indiana State (112), 11. Western Illinois (83).

Preseason all-conference

First team

Offense

QB – Tommy Schuster (North Dakota), so.

RB – Pierre Strong Jr. (SDSU), jr., Otis Weah (North Dakota), jr.

FB – Hunter Luepke (NDSU), jr.

TE – Zach Heins (SDSU), so.

WR – Avante Cox (S. Illinois), jr., Dennis Houston (W. Illinois), sr., Christian Watson (NDSU), sr.

OL – ZeVeyon Furcron (S. Illinois), sr., Garret Greenfield (SDSU), so., Cody Mauch (NDSU), sr., Cordell Volson (NDSU), sr., Matt Waletzko (UND), sr.

Defense

DL -- Jordan Berner (S. Illinois), sr., Jared Brinkman (UNI), sr., Caleb Sanders (SDSU), jr., Spencer Waege (NDSU), sr.

LB – Logan Backhaus (SDSU), sr., Spencer Cuvelier (UNI), sr., Grant Dixon (Youngstown St.), James Kaczor (NDSU), sr.

DB – Montrae Braswell (MSU), so., Qua Brown (S. Illinois), sr., James Ceasar (S. Illinois), sr., Don Gardner (SDSU), sr., Michael Tutsie (NDSU), sr.

Specialists

P – Brady Schutt (USD), sr.

PK – Matthew Cook (UNI), sr.

LS – Dalton Godfrey (USD), jr.

All-purpose – Javon Williams (S. Illinois), jr.

RS – Christian Watson (NDSU), sr.

Second team

Offense

QB – Stone Labnowitz (W. Illinois), sr.

RB – Isaiah Davis (SDSU), fr., Jaleel McLaughlin (YSU), sr.

FB – Jason Garrett (S. Illinois), jr.

TE – Noah Gindorff (NDSU), sr.

WR – Jaxon Janke (SDSU), so., Tony Tate (W. Illinois), sr., Caleb Vander Esch (USD), sr.

OL – Landon Bebee (MSU), jr., Dan Becker (YSU), sr., Wes Genant (SDSU), sr., Mason McCormick (SDSU), so., Trevor Penning (UNI), sr.

Defense

DL – Kevin Ellis (MSU), sr., Eric Johnson (MSU), sr., Anthony Knighton (SIU), sr., Eli Mostaert (NDSU), so.

LB – Devon Krzanowski (UND), sr., Brock Mogensen (USD), so., Bryson Strong (S. Illinois), Tylar Wiltz (MSU), sr.

DB – Omar Brown (UNI), jr., Austin Evans (UNI), sr., Evan Holm (UND), sr., Zaire Jones (YSU), sr., Kyriq McDonald (MSU), sr.

Specialists

P – Jack Colquhoun (S. Illinois), sr.

PK – Jose Pizano (MSU), jr.

LS – Bradey Sorensen (SDSU), sr.,

All-purpose – Deion McShane (UNI), sr.

RS – Tony Tate (W. Illinois), sr.

Honorable mention

(UNI only)

Will McElvain, qb, Tyler Hoosman, rb, Isaiah Weston, wr, Benny Sapp III, db.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese diplomats furious over media photo of country's weightlifting gold-medalist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era
College

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES — Apparently, former Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is already rolling in riches as the starting quarterback at Alabama in college sports' new NIL era — for name, image and likeness — before even taking a snap as the Crimson Tide's starter. Alabama coach Nick Saban told a large group assembled at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention Tuesday that Young, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News