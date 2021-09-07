Panther QB McElvain overcomes adversity

McElvain and the Panthers had their share of struggles after going 3-4 when they were forced to play an abbreviated spring schedule in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He actually missed two games with COVID. McElvain passed for 938 yards in the five games he did play in during the spring.

“The spring season, it was definitely tough,” McElvain said. “It was frustrating seeing your teammates out there playing when you can’t be out there on the field. There is nothing you can do about it. We had those (COVID) problems and issues with a lot of guys on our team during the spring. That was part of the challenge that we faced. It was really difficult.”

Everything is virtually back to normal now for the Panthers as the 2021 season has kicked off. McElvain is excited to have an opportunity to throw to a strong group of Panther receivers this fall.

“We have some great weapons,” he said. “We know we have a chance to be very successful with this group of receivers. We just have to go out there and show it.”

McElvain and his teammates are eager to have another shot at making a deep run in the postseason.

“We feel like we have a great football team – we proved that against Iowa State and we felt like that was a game we could’ve won,” he said. “For us, it’s just about coming out and competing the way we are capable of playing. If we play our best football, we can play with anybody. We know we can have a great season.”

Craig Sesker is a sports reporter for the Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @Craigsesker. You can reach him via email at Craig.Sesker@WCFCourier.com or via phone at 319-575-2891.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.