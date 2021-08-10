PANTHER NOTEBOOK: A tale of two seasons in 2021

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa Panthers are doing something they’ve never done before in their long and storied history.
Play two football seasons in the same calendar year.
Just a few months after going 3-4 in a spring season played because of the COVID pandemic, UNI is preparing for its second football season of 2021.
The Panthers open their fall schedule Sept. 4 at Iowa State.
With the short turnaround, UNI coach Mark Farley was asked how he deals with the toll that has taken and how that will impact his team in a sport that is so physically demanding.
“That’s the 25 million dollar question,” Farley said. “We’re the only division that did this. Now we are going to see what the pros and the cons are moving forward.
“We obviously missed out on a lot of the lifting and conditioning we typically do in the spring. We didn’t get to lift from January through May because we were playing games.”
Even with the short window between seasons, Farley said fall camp looks similar to past years.
“I’m not going to change the way we have camp,” Farley said. “I want to get back to what we know and what works.”
Facility upgrade
Construction continues with major improvements being made with the meeting rooms in the UNI-Dome along with changes with the outdoor practice field.
Farley said an artificial turf surface is being installed at the practice field this week.
“We’re getting closer and we’re really excited about the changes that are being made,” Farley said. “Our administration has been very supportive and we know it’s going to make a big difference in our football program.”
Home at the Dome
The Panthers start the season with a pair of road games before making its UNI-Dome return Sept. 18 against St. Thomas (Minn.).
UNI will be playing in front of a full stadium of fans for the first time since the 2019 season. Crowd sizes were limited during the spring schedule.
“It’s going to be awesome to have all of the fans here again,” starting offensive tackle Trevor Penning said. “We’re so glad to have everything back to normal and have everyone back in here packing the Dome again. I can’t wait. We really missed having all the fans here cheering for us.”
“When this place is packed it’s one of the best places to play,” said Logan Wolf, who played his high school games at the Dome for Cedar Falls. “It’s loud and it’s energetic – I can’t wait to play here again.”
Two down on O-line
Area offensive linemen Nick Ellis of Parkersburg and Mason Neisen of Denver will not play this season.
Ellis, who had 16 career starts at guard, had a second surgery on his back this summer and will miss the entire season. Neisen, who played in all 15 games in 2019 at center, has taken a medical hardship waiver and will graduate in December.
Both players were redshirt seniors. Neither played this past spring.