PANTHER NOTEBOOK: A tale of two seasons in 2021

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa Panthers are doing something they’ve never done before in their long and storied history.

Play two football seasons in the same calendar year.

Just a few months after going 3-4 in a spring season played because of the COVID pandemic, UNI is preparing for its second football season of 2021.

The Panthers open their fall schedule Sept. 4 at Iowa State.

With the short turnaround, UNI coach Mark Farley was asked how he deals with the toll that has taken and how that will impact his team in a sport that is so physically demanding.

“That’s the 25 million dollar question,” Farley said. “We’re the only division that did this. Now we are going to see what the pros and the cons are moving forward.

“We obviously missed out on a lot of the lifting and conditioning we typically do in the spring. We didn’t get to lift from January through May because we were playing games.”

Even with the short window between seasons, Farley said fall camp looks similar to past years.

“I’m not going to change the way we have camp,” Farley said. “I want to get back to what we know and what works.”