No. 12 Wartburg slugs its way past No. 7 UW-La Crosse

WAVERLY – No. 12 Wartburg College forced three turnovers defensively and the offense did enough as the Knights downed seventh-ranked Wisconsin-La Crosse, 14-6, Saturday in a NCAA Division III first-round playoff game at Walston-Hoover Stadium Saturday.

Wartburg (11-0) held the Eagles (9-2) to just 216 yards as the teams each had to battle through freezing temperatures and high winds.

“Super proud of our team for pushing through. There was a lot of challenge today with the conditions,” head coach Chris Winter said. “Obviously, with the team we’re playing, finding a way to play Wartburg Football. That’s what we’ve been talking about… is going out and competing and playing tough, physical football.”

After trading punts back and forth early in the game, the Wartburg defense came up with the first big play of the game when Parker Rochford separated UWL receiver Jack Studer from the football after a short reception. Knight linebacker Owen Grover was the first to fall on giving Wartburg a first-and-goal from the Eagle five.

Two plays after the turnover, Nile McLaughlin ran a read-option play to perfection as he ran in untouched for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead with 7:07 left in the first quarter.

The game remained a stalemate for much of the rest of the first half before the Eagles drove 59 yards in eight plays and scored on a 21-yard pass from Cade Garcia to Studer. But a bad snap on the extra point kept the Knights in the lead 7-6 with 38 seconds left to half.

Wartburg nearly made it a two-score advantage late. With five seconds left, McLaughlin heaved a Hail Mary into the headwind. Bricen White caught the 44-yard throw, but was stopped at the goal line as the clock ran out.

Wartburg made up for it after kickoff, starting the third quarter with an explosive run by Hunter Clasen for a 57-yard touchdown after getting a wide opening from the offensive line.

Clasen finished with 200 yards rushing on 31 carries, and now has 1,261 on the season, eighth all-time in single season history for the Knights.

“I was a little afraid, I hadn’t run that fast in a while and it being so cold out there, I kind of stiffened up,” Clasen said. “I kind of thinking I was going to going to get caught from behind.”

La Crosse took the ball on a 77-yard drive immediately after, but Wartburg’s defense stepped up again as Grover broke up what looked like a touchdown pass and then a UWL field goal attempt was blowed wide.

The game also marks Winter’s first playoff win as the coach for the Knights, a win he credited to the senior core that’s led them to an 11-0 season so far.

“We’ve 30 seniors, we’ve fourth and fifth year guys and the tone that’s been set and the whole idea of taking it day by day, about competing for each other, about having each other’s backs – you know a tight-knit group of family – that’s all been from them,” Winter said.

Wartburg's next game is Saturday at Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

The Knights and Johnnies have squared off twice in post-season history. St. John's topped Wartburg, 42-14, in the 1994 Elite Eight, while the Knights won the most recent playoff game, 21-10, in the second round in 2014.