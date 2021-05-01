Nixon third of four Hawkeyes drafted

As Daviyon Nixon’s wait continued Saturday before ultimately being selected in the NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings saw multiple ways that Iowa State’s Kene Nwangwu and Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette could help their teams.

The possibility to help the Vikings’ return game led Minnesota to select the Cyclones running back in the fourth round and take the Hawkeyes receiver one round later.

Nixon, the Big Ten defensive player of the year who at one point was regarded as a potential first-round selection, also was taken in the fifth round as NFL teams wrapped up three days of selections with the final four rounds of the 2021 draft.

“I’m not sure why things went the way they did,” said Nixon, selected by Carolina.

Nwangwu, the back-up to All-American Breece Hall, gained 339 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry in addition to setting an ISU record with a kick return average of 26.8 yards.

It was his work on returns that caught the eye of the Vikings, general manager Rick Spielman said in a post-draft interview with the team’s website.

“He was never the lead dog, always running behind some good running backs at Iowa State, but when he got his opportunity you could see his speed, his burst,” Spielman said.