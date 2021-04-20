Line makeover creates 'healthy' Hawkeye pressure

John Waggoner labels the expectations that accompany stepping into a starting role on the Iowa football team’s defensive line as “healthy pressure.’’
He’s not alone.
For the second straight year, the Hawkeyes are working to fill starting vacancies at three of the four positions on the defensive front.
Players who have watched and learned over the past three seasons, redshirting as freshmen in 2018 and then earning a taste of competition as back-ups in a rotation are now working to step to the forefront of Iowa’s defensive efforts.
“It’s part of Iowa football, next man in, get yourself ready to go,’’ defensive tackle Noah Shannon said Tuesday. “In the spring, in the fall, you work to be ready when your name is called.’’
Waggoner, at an end position, and Shannon inside are working for that opportunity this spring.
With end Chauncey Golston and tackle Jack Heflin completing their careers last fall and consensus all-American tackle Daviyon Nixon skipping his final year of eligibility for the NFL draft, sixth-year senior Zach VanValkenburg is the lone returning starter on the Iowa defensive line.
That group stepped forward after A.J. Epenesa, Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore joined Golston in the front four in 2019, an entirely-rebuilt defensive line that followed 2018 starters Anthony Nelson, Sam Brincks, Matt Nelson and Parker Hesse.
Iowa has typically rotated at least eight players at the four positions in recent seasons, preparing younger players to do what Waggoner and Shannon want to do now as they work toward the start of their junior seasons.
“We’ve had a lot of guys that have done things the right way around here. I think of that group my freshman year – Anthony, Matt, Parker, Sam, all those guys – not only on the field but off of the field they showed us how to do things professionally and the right way,’’ said Waggoner, a 6-foot-5, 271-pound end from West Des Moines Dowling.
“And then, A.J. and Chauncey and others carried that on. I learned a lot from those guys about just how to compete.’’
Both Waggoner and Shannon, a 6-0, 288-pound Aurora, Ill., native who prepped at Oswego, redshirted as freshmen in 2018.
Shannon recalls going up against offensive line starters Ross Reynolds and Keagan Render while playing on the scout team that fall.
“I got rolled,’’ he said.
But he learned, just as he continues to do on a daily basis this spring while lining up across from senior guard Kyler Schott and all-American center Tyler Linderbaum, who is preparing for his junior season.
“I have to be at my best every play because I know Linderbaum is at his best every play,’’ Shannon said. “I know the technique that he brings with him every play. When I wake up in the morning it feels like game day to me, knowing that I’m going against Linderbaum every day.’’
That iron-sharpens-iron philosophy has served Iowa well, preparing the next generation of Hawkeye defensive line for when their opportunity arrives.
Shannon has played in 15 games for the Hawkeyes, recording 11 tackles last season and making a start in Iowa’s win over Nebraska after an ailment had sidelined Heflin.
Waggoner’s Hawkeye resume includes action in 14 games. He finished with three tackles last season, but also missed four games after testing positive for COVID-19.
They are joined at the top of the spring depth chart by redshirt freshman Yahya Black at right tackle and VanValkenburg at right end.
Junior Joe Evans, who has played in 16 games over the past two seasons, and sophomore Chris Reames opened spring as the back-ups at the end positions while sophomore Logan Lee and redshirt freshman Logan Jones are listed on the second line at the tackle spots this spring.
“We have a lot of young guys getting reps now, too,’’ Waggoner said. “This spring, especially after not having spring practices last year, it’s giving guys a real chance to grow and improve.’’
Waggoner includes himself in that equation, saying the reps he is receiving now in practice will benefit him when the season begins.
“Things are starting to slow down a bit for me in the way I see things now,’’ Waggoner said.
Shannon, positioned to see the number of snaps he gets in a game likely double this fall, said the younger guys in the position group are pushing the veterans to improve.
“The young guys have great energy and great motors and they’re learning every day,’’ Shannon said. “With each recruiting class, we learn from the older guys how physical you have to be to play the defensive line in the Big Ten.’’
While each defensive line develops its own identity, Waggoner said the expectations for a high level of performance remains a constant.
“We want it to continue, and right now we’re working make sure that the 2021 line can become as good as it can be,’’ Waggoner said. “That never changes. There is a healthy pressure to be as good as we can be as a group.’’