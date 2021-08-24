Knights eager to play after 600-plus day layoff

“I do thing the values of the program that were his…Team and Toughness. I took that from him. We are going to be tough. We are going to be a team that is hard to break.”

Veteran players Eli Barrett, a senior safety from Denver, and Ethan Lape, a senior offensive lineman from West Union said the transition has been seamless.

“It has been fun to see him to watch him instill some of his own stuff, philosophy,” Lape said. “He has preached a lot about being a family. Everyone is coming together as one and in that aspect it has been a great camp.”

“A lot of the same stuff, but some new stuff, too,” Barrett said. “He was my position coach last year so my relationship with him has not changed much. I kind of already had a feel for what it would be like.”

The Knights are ready to play. Wartburg has not played a game since it lost to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the second round of the Division III playoffs on Nov. 30, 2019.

The 2020 fall season was cancelled due to the pandemic and a shortened three-game 2021 spring season saw the school forced to postpone all three of its scheduled games due to COVID-19 protocols.