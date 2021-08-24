Knights eager to play after 600-plus day layoff

WAVERLY – Team and Toughness.
That was the message Chris Winter has been delivering to the Wartburg College football team since he was named head coach July 1.
It is one of the mantra’s Winter is carrying over from his predecessor, Rick Willis, who led the program for 21 seasons, including four seasons in which he coached Winter.
“I’m a first-year head coach trying to fill the shoes of a man who is a legend around here,” Winter said Tuesday during Wartburg’s media day. “That is a big job.”
In two stints with Wartburg, Willis compiled a 185-46 mark and led the Knights to 11 NCAA Division III playoff appearances.
Winter joined the Willis' Wartburg staff immediately after graduating from the school in 2004 and steadily worked his way up the ladder. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2011 and then assistant coach in 2013.
He said Tuesday there are a lot of things that Willis has taught him and installed into the program that will remain the same. At the same time, Winter said he will add his own wrinkles.
“You are going to see some changes,” Winter said. “I’m not going to be able to be coach Willis. I’m not going to try to be him. I’m going to take the things I learned from him and apply them, but I still have to be myself and do that.
“I do thing the values of the program that were his…Team and Toughness. I took that from him. We are going to be tough. We are going to be a team that is hard to break.”
Veteran players Eli Barrett, a senior safety from Denver, and Ethan Lape, a senior offensive lineman from West Union said the transition has been seamless.
On Aug. 1, Willis will transition into the role of Wartburg’s inaugural vice president of student recruitment. He will remain as director of athletics through the end of July.
“It has been fun to see him to watch him instill some of his own stuff, philosophy,” Lape said. “He has preached a lot about being a family. Everyone is coming together as one and in that aspect it has been a great camp.”
“A lot of the same stuff, but some new stuff, too,” Barrett said. “He was my position coach last year so my relationship with him has not changed much. I kind of already had a feel for what it would be like.”
The Knights are ready to play. Wartburg has not played a game since it lost to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the second round of the Division III playoffs on Nov. 30, 2019.
The 2020 fall season was cancelled due to the pandemic and a shortened three-game 2021 spring season saw the school forced to postpone all three of its scheduled games due to COVID-19 protocols.
“They are hungry right now to play a football game,” Winter said. “When you get your hopes up in the spring like you did and it was a Wednesday of a game and things happen and all of sudden you are not playing. That is frustrating.
“I really love this group because they have a great attitude from everything they have went through. It has made them stronger and made our team stronger.”
On the field, Wartburg will open the year ranked 18th by D3Football.com.
The Knights have 34 seniors combined between actually seniors and fifth-year seniors taking advantage of an extra season. They also have two classes of athletes who have never played in a collegiate game.
Preseason all-American JoJo McNair is one of the fifth-year seniors. He will anchor the Knight defense at cornerback while also providing a boost at wide receiver.
At quarterback fifth-year senior Jace Moore, who received a handful of starts in 2019, leads the pack with North Scott product Nile McLaughlin right on his heels.
Bennett Goettsch rushed for 859 yards and eight scores in 2019.
Defensively, linebacker Antonio Santillan is back after leading the American Rivers Conference with five interceptions in 2019. Fellow linebacker Owen Grover and Barrett, who led the Knights with 64 tackles, are also standout defenders to watch.
“Something we have been focusing on in our camp is trying to build a family,” Winter said. “A group that is about team and being together. That is what I told them that if you want to be a championship level program…it is about a bunch of guys having each other’s backs. It’s being on the same page. It’s being willing to make a sacrifice to be successful.”