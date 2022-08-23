Knights eager to challenge for ARC supremacy

WAVERLY – As the Wartburg College Knights prepare for their 2022-23 season, head coach Chris Winter says they have all the components needed for a solid year and a return to the postseason.

For a program that has high standards, last season's 7-3 record, although a winning one, could be considered disappointing to the Knights.

But as Wartburg prepares to open the season at Monmouth on Sept. 3, Winer says a strong defensive front seven, a solid offensive backfield and a strong-armed quarterback will carry them back to form.

Bringing together 144 young men at their summer training camp, Winter says they’ve focused heavily on the culture and the values of the orange and black to get them back to being a playoff-caliber team.

“We’ve got a hungry group this fall – we feel like we’ve got something to prove after last season – I kind feel like we were a play or two away from being a playoff team last year,” Winter said. “Being humble, hungry and smart, those are our mantras right now.”

One of the highlights from the 2021-22 season for Wartburg College was their defensive front seven, helmed by senior linebackers Antonio Santillan and Owen Grover. According to Winter, it has the potential to be one of the best defenses he's seen with the program in a long time.

“I really think on that side, you’re going to see our front seven being something that’s pretty dominant. It’s been a while since we’ve had a front seven like we’ve got right now,” Winter said. “We’re all back — all seven starters are ready to roll.”

Santillan is a pre-season All-American and two-time all-American Rivers Conference, all-region player. Last year, he led the Knights in solo tackles with 40 and assisted in another 41. Accustomed to being the quarterback of the defense as the middle linebacker, Santillan is acting as one of the captains, helping younger players develop their skill and drive on the field.

“Compared to last year, I’ve definitely noticed our younger guys stepping up, making plays for the team,” Santillan said. “We’ve got a good group of guys that are definitely learning the defense a lot better than they were last year.”

On offense, Winter showed enthusiasm for the backfield with a “stable” of good running backs. At the head of the pack is Hunter Clasen, who lead the American Rivers Conference in yards-per rush and 617 yards in the season.

Wartburg is also aiming to utilize North Scott, all-state quarterback Nile McLaughlin. After dealing with shoulder injuries early in his career, McLaughlin served as the back-up last year to Jace Moore. Combing power and accuracy, Winter has faith in McLaughlin’s arm and pocket presence. In five games, he completed 24 of 40 passes for 331 yards for a 146.01 passer rating in 2021. While it's a small sample size, it does showcase his potential.

Combined with a more experienced and well-drilled core of wide receivers, the Knights are hopeful to get high rewards for high risks on their deep passes, acting in conjunction with an explosive rushing game.

“We want to get the ball down the field. We want to make big plays – explosive plays – down-the-field throws,” Winter said. “I do think the accuracy of Nile, the strength of his arm, I think that’s something that could be something that could be married well together.”

The Knights were to scrimmage at Wisconsin-Platteville Thursday before beginning preparations for annual opponent, Monmouth, a place the Knights haven't won at since 2011. The Fighting Scots have beaten Wartburg the last two times (2016 and 2018) the Knights have visited. The game on Sept.3 will be the first game under lights at April Zorn Memorial Stadium.

After opening on the road, Wartburg will host UW-Stout on Sept. 10 in a 6 p.m. night game, before opening American Rivers Conference play at home against Luther on Sept. 17.