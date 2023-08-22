AMES – Wide receiver Jaylin Noel cemented his reputation as one of Iowa State’s top players last year, but he says there’s always room for growth.

During the Cyclones' hard-luck 2022-23 season, the junior made 60 reception for 572 yards and three touchdowns.

While he is already considered a top receiving prospect in the 2024 NFL draft, Noel says he doing everything he can to keep growing so he can lead by example with the younger receivers.

For him, that’s included a long offseason of improving his technical abilities and working to become a more physical receiver.

“I’ve gotten a lot faster and stronger this offseason and then my route running ability and catch point ability,” Noel said. “I felt like at times last year at the catch point – it wasn’t at my best – and I worked on that a lot this offseason and it’ll be ready and able to show during [the season].”

For Noel, this has meant a lot of getting on the field, going through the route tree, getting as many catches a day as possible and concentrate on the traffic after the snap. Distraction drills for the receivers have been another part of the preparation.

However, the underclassmen in the receiving room aren’t the only ones he’s trying to help get into fighting shape. With three young quarterbacks vying for the top spot in the wake of the college betting scandal, Noel wants to help the men under center to grow as much as possible.

“They’re younger guys, so being able to be a leader for them and being there for them whenever they need help is one of the main things that I love to do,” Noel said. “And those guys are all intelligent and great football players, so it’s easy to help them and those guys will be ready for the season.”

The work he’s put in hasn’t escaped head coach Matt Campbell’s watchful eye, saying that he’s tapped Jalen as a leader on the offense. He says that Noel has put in the same level of work since he was 18 and has come to rely on that consistency.

“I’ve always defined when you have great leadership, you’ve got the ability consistency of action and from his freshman year on, Jalen, how he does everything is really special,” Campbell said. “His work ethic in the weight room, his work ethic in the classroom, his work ethic in practice – he’s got that same unique ability… to be the same guy every day.”

It’s unclear how the season will go, or which quarterback will arise from the fray for the Cyclones. However, Noel is confident in his team and in himself and is ready to help Iowa State’s young talent get to his level.

“I feel great. I feel like as a team as a whole, we’ve worked this whole offseason and we’ve competed with each other,” Noel said. And then individually, I feel like it’s a big year and a year that is going to be very good for me.”