Jace Moore ties school mark with five first-half TD passes in Wartburg victory

WAVERLY – Jace Moore tied a school record with five touchdown passes as Wartburg College rolled to a 58-21 Homcoming win over Loras College at Walston-Hoover Stadium Saturday.
All five of Moore’s touchdown passes came in the first half as the Knights (3-2) lead 42-0 at halftime.
Moore threw scoring strikes to JoJo McNair (28 and 53), Hunter Clasen (43), Drake George (31) and Brett Meyer (31).
McNair opened the third quarter with a 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown to make it 49-0, and Bryant returned a punt 61-yards making it 55-0.
Moore finished 13 of 25 for 268 yards. Bryant rushed for 91 yards on six carries as Wartburg had 245 rushing yards.
McNair finished with five catches for 117 yards.