AMES – Iowa State is eager to improve on their 4-8 season last year, but with a young roster, head coach Matt Campbell says he will rely on his seniors to help lead the way.

On offense, that responsibility will fall in part on offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford and tight end Easton Dean.

According to Campbell these two seniors have stepped up in a big way. This includes the efforts that Hufford has taken to bulk up and resulted in a 600-pound squat and a 400-pound bench for the blocker.

“Freshmen are supposed to grow, but the seniors – to be able to physically take that growth – has been remarkable,” Campbell said. “And I think you look at what Jarrod’s done. I mean Jarrod’s put on 20-25 pounds, physically pound-for-pound one of the strongest kids in our football program… a guy that looks like what Jarrod should look like.”

Campbell stated that Hufford has been around the offensive line in various spots depending on the needs of the Cyclones. It’s his combination of work and versatility that have made him an asset to coaches and players alike.

“I think for Jarrod and himself, one of the things I’ve always appreciated is he’s always done what’s best for the team, not what’s best for Jarrod,” Campbell said. “Because Jarrod – we’ve asked him to play left tackle, we’ve asked Jarrod to play right guard – You know, he’s been the guy over the last two-and-a-half, three years that wherever we needed him to be, we moved for the betterment of the football team.”

For his part, Hufford is remembering ISU’s last season. With this his last year to wear the cardinal and gold, he wants to make the most of it and is trying to leave good lessons to his teammates.

“It’s been fun. After our season last year, coming in I knew this was my final go-around and I need to really step up in all my areas,” Hufford said. “Definitely from the weight room to spring ball and even in the fall camp now, just being able to bring the younger guys along has been something I’ve been proud to do.”

Part of Iowa State’s challenge comes down to helping to build up the underclassmen under center. With quarterback Hunter Dekkers caught up in the ongoing gambling scandal, the Cyclones are giving their other quarterbacks to show what they’re capable of. And nobody understands that pressure more than Dean.

Dean was brought on as a quarterback in his freshman year, but his size made him ideal as a tight end. His junior year was plagued with injuries, but returning for 2023, he’s determined to make a good impression. And like Hufford, he wants to leave the young players at Iowa State with good lessons.

That work hasn’t been lost on Campbell, who says the tight ends are part of the backbone of ISU’s offense.

“I think a guy that had to have his adversity a year ago, had really tough injuries the early part of the season and wasn’t healthy until the end of the season a year ago and a guy that was kind of waiting for his time and it came and had to deal with some tough injuries,” Campbell explained. “So, I think he’s always had… that unique perspective to put the team above himself and do a great job of bringing others with him, and he’s been nothing short of exceptional with that trait.”

“We just do whatever we can to help the team win,” Dean said. “You know, if it’s blocking, or securing the C-gap, catching passes, whatever we can do to win, we’re going to do our job to help the team.”

Meanwhile, according to Hufford, it doesn’t matter who ends up in the main slot as quarterback – they’ll find a way to make it work.

“I feel comfortable with all of them. If I’m going to be completely honest, the way our offense is now, I trust any of those three – or even the four of them… just to go out there and get the job done.”