ISU finalizes depth chart for opener

“Darien is almost up to 200 pounds, he’s a guy who can really run and he’s a physical football player,” Campbell said. “He can play on all four of our special teams in almost every situation. He earned the staff’s trust by what he did on special teams and as camp went on, he earned more and more reps on offense. As he got more opportunities, there became these moments in camp where he kept showing up.

“I’m really proud of Darien. He has a really high ceiling and he is just getting started.”

Kick returnerThis could easily be in the depth chart portion of things but that section was getting long and there’s enough uncertainty around who the kick returner will be that it warrants its own section.

Currently, Iowa State’s depth chart has the kick returner listed as “TBD” without so much as a few names with a bunch of “ors” between them. When asked on Tuesday, Campbell offered three names that have been back there.

Star running back Breece Hall, star receiver Xavier Hutchinson and Noel.