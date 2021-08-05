Iowa's LaPorta creating his own legacy

“My job changes from one game to the next and I’m fine with that,’’ LaPorta said. “If it’s about catching balls and filling up the stat line, I’m good with that. If it’s about blocking 60, 70 plays a game, I’m good with that, too.’’

The ability to do both effectively led LaPorta to playing time as a true freshman two seasons ago.

His ability to grow those skill sets is helping him not only solidify his position, but create his own legacy.

“Every tight end has his own strengths. I want to be known as being a good all-around tight end, able to do whatever is needed in any situation,’’ LaPorta said.

That work starts in the weight room, where LaPorta has seen sustained growth since arriving at Iowa from Highland, Ill., in the Metro East area of St. Louis.

He has gained 15 pounds since arriving at Iowa but more significantly has developed the lower body strength required to fulfill his blocking obligations.

“We spend a lot of time on that, developing the lower body the way it needs to be for me to basically be able to move another human to where I want to move them,’’ LaPorta said. “I’ve gotten better at that, but there is always still work to be done.’’