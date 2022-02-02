Iowa State football gains 2, loses 1 on National Signing Day

AMES — Iowa State’s football program gained two players and lost one on Wednesday’s national signing day.

Head coach Matt Campbell welcomed most of his Class of 2022 on early signing day in December, but Wednesday added kicker Jace Gilbert of Marlow, Okla., and defensive back Jontez Williams of Starke, Fla.

The Cyclones also saw talented edge rusher R Mason Thomas flip his commitment and sign with Oklahoma.

Gilbert — who also punted and played quarterback in high school — is a five-star prospect, according to Kohl’s Kicking Camps. Williams is a three-star athlete according to 24-7 Sports.

ISU also announced that 10 players would be joining the program as preferred walk-ons. They are: Zack Anderson (LB, Estherville); Chet Andrews (DE, Huntley, Ill.); Carson Brown (WR, West Des Moines); Tyler Claiborne (WR, Lenexa, Kan.); Easton Eledge (OL, Underwood); John Klosterman (LB, Iowa City); Drake Knobloch (LS, Winterset); Caden Kock (RB, Carroll); Eddie Lemos (DB, Loveland, Colo.); Caden Matson (DB, Humboldt).

