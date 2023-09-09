AMES — Iowa pulled out a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the 70th meeting between the two programs in the Cy-Hawk series on Saturday.

With just three points in the second half, Iowa relied on a handful of momentum-turning plays in the first half to hold on for a win.

Here are five plays which shifted the momentum in the Hawkeyes win:

First Quarter | 8:44 | Fourth and 7 | Iowa 26

Iowa State opened the game with a 15-play, 57-yard drive. The Cyclones deployed a quick passing game to march down the field and leave the Hawkeye defense reeling early on.

However, after two shots to the end zone on second and third down fell incomplete, the Cyclones were forced to settle for a 36-yard field goal try. Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee managed to get a hand on Chase Contreraz’s field goal attempt, leaving it well shy of the uprights.

The Hawkeyes responded with a 7-play, 70-yard drive capped off by a 28-yard field goal by Drew Stevens to put Iowa ahead 3-0.

The early six-point swing helped Iowa to quiet the home crowd.

First Quarter | 0:37 | Third and 2 | Iowa 48

Given all-time to throw, Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara dropped a pass perfectly into the outstretched hands of tight end Luke Lachey at the Iowa State 23-yard line.

Lachey stumbled six yards further down field before Beau Freyler made the tackle.

The 35-yard gain set up the Hawkeyes first touchdown of the day—a four-yard run by Patterson—to put Iowa in front 10-0.

The best example of the battle between the Iowa offense and Iowa State defense to that point. McNamara sat in a clean pocket for four seconds without the whisper of the Cyclones pass rush before delivering the strike to Lachey down the middle.

A chip block from Patterson on Tyler Onyedim played a massive role in McNamara’s ability to go through his progressions and find his tight end with a step.

Second Quarter | 4:29 | Second and 15 | Iowa State 24

Just the second play after Jeremiah Cooper intercepted a McNamara deep shot, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht gift-wrapped a pick six for the Hawkeye defense.

Staring down running back Cartevious Norton, Becht failed to see Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro, who darted in front of the pass outside the numbers on the left side of the field. Castro caught the ball cleanly and dashed the remaining 30 yards to the end zone untouched for the score.

In addition to handing Iowa a 17-0 lead, the pick six sucked the air out of Jack Trice shortly before the half as a Cyclone offense, which struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, failed to capitalize on a potential momentum-turning play.

Fourth Quarter | 2:58 | Fourth and 9 | Iowa 16

The Cyclones managed to reinvigorate a sufficiently quieted Jack Trice Stadium with its first touchdown of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-6, Becht rifled a pass to Jayden Higgins near the back right corner of the south end zone—directly in front of the Cyclone student section.

Beyond cutting the Iowa lead to a one-score advantage, the touchdown gave Cyclones fans in Jack Trice a rallying point for the ensuing Iowa drive.

The Cyclones managed to force a three-and-out to regain possession at their own 31-yard line with a chance to tie the game.

Fourth Quarter | 1:23 | Fourth and 1 | Iowa State 40

With Iowa State looking for a conversion to continue driving for a game-tying touchdown, Ethan Hurkett fired into the Cyclones backfield to tackle Norton for a loss of two yards.