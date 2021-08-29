Iowa depth chart has familiar look

One week before kicking off the season against 17th-ranked Indiana, the depth chart for Iowa’s 18th-ranked football team has a familiar look.

In a depth chart for next Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. season opener released Friday, there are changes at only three positions from the depth chart the Hawkeyes released prior to the start of fall camp earlier this month.

One reflects the injury that has sidelined starting guard Kyler Schott and the other two provide clarity at the linebacker positions.

Schott is expected to miss Iowa’s season opener at Kinnick Stadium because of a foot injury he suffered while baling hay on his family’s farm.

Justin Britt, a sophomore from Indianapolis, is positioned to make his first career start in place of Schott at right guard with Josh Volk, a redshirt freshman from Cedar Rapids Xavier, now listed as the back-up at the position.

With a start against his home state Hoosiers, Britt would join right tackle Nick DeJong in making the first start of his career in the opener.

Jack Plumb, who retained the top spot at left tackle in fall camp, has two career starts on his resume and will join veterans Cody Ince and Tyler Linderbaum in the Hawkeyes’ offensive front five.