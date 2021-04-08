Hawkeye secondary has more answers than questions

Williams played both cornerback and safety at UNI, but Parker said he is currently working as a cornerback with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa safety Jack Koerner welcomes Williams to the crowded competition for playing time.

“He has a great football mind and tons of experience,’’ Koerner said. “We couldn’t be more excited for him to help our team wherever he fits in. Whatever vision coach Parker has for him, we’re all going to buy into that and we’re excited to add even more experience.’’

With cornerback Riley Moss, safeties Koerner and Merriweather and hybrid cash/safety Dane Belton returning as well, there is no shortage of high-level performers on the practice field.

“The competition is great, especially when we go on team period and we go against the offense’’ Moss said. “It gets chippy later in spring ball because you’ve been around the guys so much, so it will definitely breed a lot of growth which is what you want.’’

That positions Hawkeye defensive backs to embrace lofty expectations as part of a defense that led the nation in 2020 in allowing opponents just 4.3 yards per play and has picked off 64 passes since the start of the 2017 season.