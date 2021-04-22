Hawkeye offense works to push forward

Sam LaPorta gets it.
The junior tight end has caught 42 passes and covered 459 yards with the ball in his hands for the Iowa football team over the past two seasons, but his education on the field continues.
“You go back and watch your former self, past games and past practices, and it is always like ‘How could I have ever done things that way?’” LaPorta said.
He’s not alone.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said Wednesday the return of spring football this year has provided an opportunity not only for newcomers on the roster but for the most experienced Hawkeyes to grow their games.
“The best players we have are the players who stay hungry, who want to continue to improve,’’ Ferentz said.
He pointed to the work being put in this spring by two returning all-Big Ten selections, center Tyler Linderbaum and running back Tyler Goodson.
“Both of them are guys who want to be on the field, they want to work and they want to keep getting better,’’ Ferentz said.
That style of leadership is providing examples for younger players during a time of year when coaches have a true opportunity to teach and players have an opportunity to grow the consistency in their game.
“It’s a time when players can experience success and they can experience failure, and they have an opportunity to learn from both,’’ Ferentz said, citing the 15 spring practices as one of the most beneficial skill development phases a player will participate in during his career.
LaPorta senses that as well.
He spent time over the winter scouting his own performances last fall when he was Iowa’s leading receiver with 27 catches.
“Getting to look at film and going back, seeing the little steps of growth as a player has really helped me, helped my pass-catching game and my run blocking,’’ LaPorta said.
“The developmental program that Iowa has is definitely a slow-build process. I look back at my freshman year now and it’s like, ‘My goodness, how could have I have done those things?’ Even from last season, I see things that I’m doing three or four times in spring ball that I was messing up over and over last fall. The reps now, they make a difference in the fall.’’
The offense Ferentz coordinates is a work in progress.
The Hawkeyes return five offensive players who started in a win over Wisconsin that proved to be Iowa’s finale last season as well as three additional players who also started games in 2020.
Back-up roles across the depth chart are filled with young personnel.
Behind LaPorta on the depth chart is Luke Lachey, a redshirt freshman whose potential and room to grow at tight end were both on display at Iowa’s open practice last Saturday.
“Luke had a couple of nice catches, made a great catch, but what people didn’t notice is that on the third-down play that followed the great catch he ran the wrong way,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz considers both moments to be an important part of the learning process.
He said Iowa tends to spoon-feed younger players situations they can handle, allowing them to gain confidence before presenting them with the next challenge.
“We don’t expect guys to be perfect. We expect mistakes to be made, but we expect guys to learn,’’ Ferentz said. “Improvement is slow and it can be tedious, it can be painful at times, but there is a process to it.’’
At times, it can all be a little uncomfortable as a player looks to grasp what he is being asked to do.
But the rewards, LaPorta understands, can be significant.
“The game has slowed down for me so much these past couple months, with more reps over and over and over against our defense,’’ he said. “Just going against great athletic guys on our defense and the way we play our defense, it all helps.’’
LaPorta is the only tight end currently in the Iowa program who has caught a pass in a game.
He learned from the players who preceded him and now as a junior, is working to help younger tight ends prepare for their opportunities.
With no game on the schedule until September, having the time and chance to help those players progress is part of what LaPorta expects to take from this year’s spring practices in addition to pushing his own game forward.
“Being able to see myself grow as an individual and player and seeing everyone else in the tight end room get a lot of reps and grow is awesome to see,’’ LaPorta said.
“I have a great appreciation in the guys before me who helped me out. Leading by example, I think, is the most important thing on this team. Showing up every day, going to work and making sure that step by step, little baby steps, that things are going in the right direction.’’