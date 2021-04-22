Hawkeye offense works to push forward

Behind LaPorta on the depth chart is Luke Lachey, a redshirt freshman whose potential and room to grow at tight end were both on display at Iowa’s open practice last Saturday.

“Luke had a couple of nice catches, made a great catch, but what people didn’t notice is that on the third-down play that followed the great catch he ran the wrong way,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz considers both moments to be an important part of the learning process.

He said Iowa tends to spoon-feed younger players situations they can handle, allowing them to gain confidence before presenting them with the next challenge.

“We don’t expect guys to be perfect. We expect mistakes to be made, but we expect guys to learn,’’ Ferentz said. “Improvement is slow and it can be tedious, it can be painful at times, but there is a process to it.’’

At times, it can all be a little uncomfortable as a player looks to grasp what he is being asked to do.

But the rewards, LaPorta understands, can be significant.