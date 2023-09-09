CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley knew he’d hit the jackpot when he got Cordarrius Bailey to join the Panthers out of the transfer portal.

A former Iowa State transfer, the defensive linemen is still finding ways to exceed expectations.

Last year, the graduate student from Clarksdale, Mississippi played in all 11 games for UNI, making 31 tackles with a season high of six in the Panthers 37-36 win over Southern Illinois.

It was enough to make Bailey a Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team member.

It’s an impressive showing from someone Farley describes as a man of few words and many actions, who found his footing when he started to feel at home.

“He doesn’t say a whole lot, great person, but you’ve got to get to know him,” Farley said. “That’s what was a difference in his makeup, because sometimes it’s hard break in as much as a person that isn’t flamboyant. When he felt like he became part of the team, that’s when he really started to excel.”

Bailey said he remains on good terms with State, but has come to love UNI and Cedar Falls.

“It was a good transition. I left Iowa State just having a good relationship with the coaches and everybody and coming here having fun with my boys here,” Bailey said. “And I just love being here. I’m proud to be a Panther now.”

Bailey missed the 2019 season while at Iowa State with an injury, then played only two games in 2020 during COVID. He appeared in four games for the Cyclones in 2021 before entering the portal.

Coming back to UNI for his final year of eligibility, Bailey has done what he can to make every snap count and is grateful for the opportunity.

“To be honest, it was all God – grace be to God that I’m even walking today and having the mentality of having that confidence of even playing football again,” Bailey said. “So grace be to God I’m still here and playing football.

In the lead-up to the 2023 season, Bailey further made himself part of the team through practice. According to Farley, he’s built strong friends across the line of scrimmage with the offensive line.

Farley described Bailey and starting left tackle Jared Penning as “competitive friends on the field.”

The line has to put its back into each play to hold Bailey off and for Bailey’s part, he says he’s become a better defender by honing his skill against them. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We use iron to sharpen iron every day,” Bailey said. “And I come to them with everything we got. All we do is get better day by day and I love this. I love contact… so we thrive off contact.”

The first game of the year for Bailey was against his old college. And while the final score was far from what the Panthers would’ve liked, Farley remains confident that Bailey will continue to terrorize opposing offenses.

He’s just glad he gets to have him for another year.

“Cordarrius will be a big factor in our season,” Farley said. “He is a great person and I look forward to it because he got to come back for that extra year and it might be the best year that changes his life potentially by getting that extra year to come bac and play because he’s changed that much since he’s been with us.”

