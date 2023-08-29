CEDAR FALLS — “We are back!”

After the cameras and mics quit rolling, Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley let those in attendance at Monday’s weekly press conference know his excitement for the start of the 2023 season.

Ahead of the Panthers season opener against Iowa State on Saturday, Farley discussed the transition from fall camp to game week, last week’s heat and the release of the Panthers depth chart.

Here are the highlights from Farley’s Monday media availability:

Starting offensive line named, fluidity remains

The biggest question mark surrounding the Panthers heading into the 2023 campaign lied in the trenches.

Who would be protecting superstar quarterback Theo Day?

Only Jared Penning returned from last season’s unit which helped the Panthers put up the 16th ranked total offense in the FCS.

Penning slides outside to left tackle, Carson Pelton to his right at left guard, Dike-New Hartford alum Chase Arends takes over center duties, Iowa transfer Josh Volk is listed as the starter at right guard and Blake Anderson, a redshirt sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, book ends the right side of the line.

Farley indicated that some fluidity remains for three of the five spots on the line.

“That is a work in progress,” Farley said. “[I] feel comfortable, but time is going to tell how that shakes out once we play a real game.”

College football: Coaching 'a calling' for UNI's Reeder "It is not a job. It is a calling.” Family and a passion for football brought Bodie Reeder and his ‘Run for yards, throw for miles’ offense to Cedar Falls.

According to Farley, Arends and Penning solidified their spots through fall camp.

“Jared Penning—he really had a good camp,” Farley said. “We hope to have him have a great season as well, but he has had a really good camp.

Chase Arends is always consistent, making the right calls, gets everyone lined up. That helps the younger people around him that maybe had not been playing. It gives them a chance just to play and not worry about making calls. Chase is in the right spot to help neutralize some of the communication errors that might happen and Jared is in the right spot because of the talent that he has.”

New faces emerge in the secondary

With the departures of Benny Sapp III and Stefan Black II—one to the pros and one to the portal—the Panthers secondary was bound to include new faces.

Joining the familiar faces of Woo Governor and Edwin Dearman in the season opener will be redshirt freshman Dalesean Staley and Eastern Michigan transfer Corry Thomas Jr.

Staley steps up as the starting free safety following the departure of Sapp III after studying under the All-American talent last season. Given his opportunity to study under Sapp, Farley said the Panthers hoped Staley would rise to the occasion this season.

“Dale…stepped up,” Farley said. “He had done a lot of great things. All the way back to the beginning of the season, I thought he might play last year. Then everything evolved the way it did. He came into camp and really worked hard and daily came out and consistently made plays and was in position that we need on this defense. That position better be consistent…

He is committed. I know when I go to sleep at night that he is going to be where he is taught to be. We know how to work within the system with him at safety.”

Thomas joined the Panthers following the conclusion of spring practices in late May after appearing in nine games in four seasons at Eastern Michigan. The former two-star prospect will line up opposite of Governor in the second boundary corner back position.

Farley cited Thomas’ consistency and his fit with the other starters as the biggest contributing factors to his rise up the depth chart.

“I like Corry,” Farley said. “Corry came in here a really good talent, a very consistent talent. When I watch him play, when I watch the film…every day his technique is sound. He has adapted to the way we do things here and what we ask of that position.

If he can remain in that zone with how do it, with the techniques that we use, he fits everyone around him…He has to fit the other 10 guys on the field. It is not just the system…That is the key.”

Linebacker a position to ‘keep an eye on’

Second to only the offensive line, the UNI linebacker corps experienced a high turnover this offseason as Spencer Cuvelier, Bryce Flater and Jevon Brekke graduated and moved on from the program.

Taking over those position are: Ben Belken and Tucker Langenburg at linebacker and Jasiah Galvan at nickel.

“That is a position to keep an eye on,” Farley said. “Jasiah is a very good talent—redshirt freshman…Tucker he is a redshirt sophomore. So there is a lot of youth there…There is experience there. It is just not game experience with the guys they are playing with.

That is a very vocal position...Linebackers have to communicate with the secondary and the defensive line—and you have to do it in seconds.”

Given the hyper importance of the position, Farley said the urgency and the learning curve ‘has to skyrocket’ for the new trio of linebackers.

Uncertainty at No. 2 quarterback position

Theo Day gives UNI a sure thing under center, however behind Day sits an uncertain comfortability.

2022 backup quarterback Matt Morrissey transferred to Western Illinois following the season, leaving UNI without a clear cut No. 2 behind Day—though Aidan Dunne saw action in 2022.

Listed as an “OR” on the depth chart, Dunne and redshirt freshman Matthew Schecklman remain locked in a battle for second string quarterback duties.

Despite the uncertainty of having no clear cut No. 2, Farley expressed confidence in both of the Panthers options.

“We have practiced them both,” Farley said. “Both have a different skill set. Both are capable of doing things.”

Farley highlighted the competitiveness and experience of Dunne after playing in three games a year ago. However, he also noted that Schecklman made strides in his first full offseason in Cedar Falls.

“Matt has had a really good camp,” Farley said. “He was a true freshman last year…He has really come a long way as far as getting the ball out on time, making good throws, making good choices with the football.

So he stood out that way. He stepped up into the role that he could be the guy or Aidan as well…Matt is the one that stepped up to the challenge and put himself in that position.”

College Football: Morancy looks to build off breakout season, become complete receiver Sergio Morancy broke out in his sophomore season at Northern Iowa with 510 receiving yards and a team-high six touchdown catches. In 2023, he looks to become a complete receiver.

Photos: 2023 UNI Panthers football media day UNI Media Day 18 UNI Media Day 3 UNI Media Day 22 UNI Media Day 10 UNI Media Day 15 UNI Media Day 1 UNI Media Day 9 UNI Media Day 7 UNI Media Day 11 UNI Media Day 19 UNI Media Day 16 UNI Media Day 5 UNI Media Day 13 UNI Media Day 14 UNI Media Day 8 UNI Media Day 23 UNI Media Day 4 UNI Media Day 12 UNI Media Day 17 UNI Media Day 6 UNI Media Day 2 UNI Media Day 21 UNI Media Day 20 UNI Media Day 24