Cyclones adjust to new schedule

“I can make pre-snap changes, they can make pre-snap changes — it’s a mental game we play with each other. Before, we could get away with some things when we were going against guys who didn’t have as much experience. But now, literally every rep we have to pay attention to the little things.”

The lineman don’t have quite as broad of a viewpoint as Purdy does, but it’s been just as helpful for them.

“When you see everything that we see at practice, there’s not going to be anything I haven’t seen when we go into a game,” defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike said. “This is as beneficial as it could possibly be for me.

“Nobody is taking their reps for granted and that’s the best thing we can have.”

Campbell said during media day that all he and his coaching staff knew as a bunch of Division III players was to just work harder. All of their problems could be solved with enough work.

But after evaluating last year and everything that brought with it, he and his staff figured out that sometimes it’s not about pushing to work harder. It’s about working smarter.