The Pac-12 is dead. Long live the Pac-12.

I am arriving late to the party of west coast college football commiseration—I know. But, in an effort to avoid an ice cold, reactionary opinion, I wanted to let the chips settle before putting fingers to keyboard.

During Iowa football media day on Friday, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said the quiet part out loud.

“It is what it is,” Ferentz said, discussing realignment and the changing college football landscape. “That is pretty obvious. It has been obvious, but it really became obvious last July. Just call it what it is—it is entertainment.”

College football—the “it” in Ferentz’s quote—always provided entertainment, but it was not an entertainment product. That was always the NFL.

What made college football great was the regionality, traditions, rivalries and quirkiness.

Traditions are not going anywhere. Rivalries still exist, but seem less important in a playoff landscape.

Conference realignment certainly did its number on regionality—USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon welcome to Piscataway. The playoff and limited number of teams eligible to compete for the title in a given year with the biased selection process replaced the quirkiness with the corporate politicking of TV networks.

The quick cope—and the one trotted out by large FCS accounts on social media—was to highlight the subdivision’s seeming adherence to the old style of college football.

The FCS still has regionality, rivalries, traditions and its quirks.

Covering Northern Iowa during the 2022 season, I picked up on the FCS’s old-school charm and asked UNI head coach Mark Farley about it in March.

He provided the exact quote I expected—and hoped to hear.

“We are the purity of the game where it is still about the school,” Farley said. “It is still about the community. It is still about the players. It is still about the chip on your shoulder. This is what makes it go…That is what the University of Northern Iowa is.

That will be the greatest recruiting tool of the University of Northern Iowa.”

However, since catching up with Farley during 2023 fall camp and following the latest round of realignment, things have changed.

“I will tell you what,” Farley said. “We all better keep our head on a swivel. The easy answer would be: ‘Yeah, we think that we are safe where we are going to be and the same as.’ There is nothing the same as…Not at UNI, not in college athletics, not in the FCS.

UNI needs to keep its head on a swivel. By that I mean, we need to be aware of what is going on. We need to have options thought through before they even come up. Then, at least, we have put the thought in because things are happening so rapidly right now you do not have time to call a bunch of committees together. You need to put your groups together and put some options out there, some scenarios together, play it through your head so you are able to react in the right way that fits us at UNI.”

Growing up in the past 20 years, the headliners of college football were first Vince Young’s heroics at Texas then Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma.

Tim Tebow mania, Mark Ingram II’s Heisman robbery from Ndamukong Suh, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, Johnny Football, the steady decline of Nebraska football and the death of the EA Sports NCAA Football series followed, molding a fervent love for college football in my heart.

The third-to-last installment of the aforementioned EA Sports NCAA football series—NCAA Football 12—summed up what made college football great.

As cinematic, epic music swirls in the background, Brad Nessler narrates:

“Another season is upon us. Freshman arrive wide-eyed with dreams of future glory while seniors prepare for their last chance at immortality. There are only a handful of these opportunities in a man’s life—a handful of opportunities to distinguish yourself from the rest. It is on these fields where history is made, where legends begin and heroes triumph. Traditions tell the story of what you represent, of those that forged the legacy of what you uphold. When you come charging out of the tunnel, 100,000 people will be watching your every move. How you respond to that pressure is what defines you. These are the moments that reveal your toughness, your determination and your pride…The time has come. Your time is now.”

A bit reductionist? Perhaps. Did it not age the best? Maybe. A product of its time? Yes. A perfect encapsulation of something great? Absolutely.

It also does not represent the “college football” season set to begin this month.

It is still entertaining. It is still fun to cover. It is just different—less unique.

As natural an evolution as every step in the process to this point felt, the destination is foreign. The finger cannot be pointed to NIL policies, the transfer portal, greedy TV networks, boosters, administrators nor the fans or student athletes.

But the combination of those parties got us here—where there is nothing the same as.