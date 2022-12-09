College football: Wartburg will not be intimidated by Mount Union's tradition

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Wartburg College football coaches and players say you can’t ignore the history and tradition.

Without a doubt, the Knights say, Mount Union is the blueblood of Division III football.

Since 1995, the Purple Raiders have reached the playoff semifinals every season but one (2019), 26 out of the last 27 seasons.

Saturday, the 13-time Division III national champion will host Wartburg in an 11 a.m. national semifinal at Kehres Stadium. It’s the Knights’ first semifinal appearance in program history.

The winner advances to the Stagg Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

While acknowledging the history and tradition is impressive, Wartburg coaches and players question how much that matters when the ball is kicked for the first time Saturday.

“One thing we talk about every year is that each season has a life of its own,” Knight defensive end Jordan Downing said. “The things you have done in the past have no impact on what happens this season.

“We certainly respect their program. They have great tradition over there. But at the same time we know our 2022 Wartburg football team has accomplished the exact same amount as the 2022 Mount Union football team has accomplished.”

All-conference running back Hunter Clasen says the Knights will not fly into Ohio scared.

“It doesn’t mean we can’t play with those guys,” Clasen said. “We can’t go over there and sit back … lollygagging and it is these guys have won all these trophies and get intimidated by that.

“Right now it is nameless faces. It is the Final Four, and anything can happen.”

Wartburg head coach Chris Winter says while Mount Union has been there and done that, that could be advantageous for the Purple Raiders.

“I think there is going to be that sense out there that Mount Union has been there before and this is Wartburg’s first time,” Winter said. “Certainly, their program knows what it is like to be in this situation, and this is our first time in this situation.

“But like I said, our guys have already been in some difficult games,” Winter said of huge road wins at Monmouth, at Central College and at St. John’s in the second round of the playoffs.

Tradition and history aside, the Knights are more concerned with the talent the Purple Raiders put on the field.

That is the challenge Wartburg’s focus has been directed at in the days leading up to the game.

“Certainly they have a balanced offense,” Winter said. “They have one of the best receivers in the country, one of the most explosive players in the nation and a quarterback that makes a lot of plays.”

Mount Union is led by Gagliardi Tophy finalist Braxton Plunk who has thrown for 3,921 yards and 46 touchdowns. His favorite target, 6-foot-1 Wayne Ruby Jr., has 88 receptions for 1,573 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Running back Deandre Parker has rushed for 1,293 yards and 18 scores and has 61 catches for 528 yards.

“It is the same recipe we’ve had all year,” Winter said. “We have to do a good job of trying to make them one dimensional. That has been our deal all year long. We currently have the No. 1 rushing defense in the country.

“We know they have talent to throw the ball around and make plays in the passing game. But when we know they are going to pass it, it becomes a little easier to run max coverages and get pressure on the quarterback. But when they keep good balance on offense that makes it a challenge for our defense.”

Mount Union has been held to under 45 points only four times this season, one of those last week in its 22-6 win over Delaware Valley in the quarterfinals.

The most points the Knights defense has allowed in a single game was 28 to Central College in week six.

“We got to stop the run early,” Downing said. “And we talk about our opportunistic defense, so we got to try to put pressure on him and force him into some bad decisions and ultimately let the guys on our back end do their deal.”

Wartburg’s defense has allowed just 570 rush yards this fall and led the nation in allowing just 1.5 yards per opponent rush attempt.

Offensively, the Knights will be challenged by a Mount Union defense that is similar in appearance and performance to their own.

The Purple Raider defense has allowed just 599 rushing yards (1.7 yards per carry), and allows just 179.6 total yards.

“We know our offense is going to have their hands full and there are going to be times they aren’t going to be able to do things they like to do, and it is going to be a field position battle,” Winter said.

Knight quarterback Nile McLaughlin, who made a miraculous recovery from a bad ankle injury in the win over St. John’s to start and play all four quarters against Aurora, agrees.

“They run a lot of different coverages that makes it difficult to prepare for,” McLaughlin said.

Winter said the key for the Knights is to keep the same mindset they’ve had.

“We are trying to be the aggressors,” Winter said. “Like I’ve been telling the guys all year is we don’t want to be reacting to to them, we want them to react to us on every play.”

And one last key will be important: Wartburg can’t flinch no matter what happens.

“Everything is not going to go our way on Saturday,” Winter said. “I wish I could tell you it would, but things are going to happen on Saturday that won’t be exciting for us, but I also know going through that our team will respond in a great manner.

“So ... don’t flinch. Whatever happens, don’t flinch. Stick with the plan, have each others’ backs and keep competing. That is the big part of that thing.”