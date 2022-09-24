College football: Wartburg picks off five passes in shutout of Dubuque

DUBUQUE – A 17-point second quarter boosted Wartburg College to a 25-0 victory over Dubuque Saturday in American Rivers Conference action.

The victory improved the Knights to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ARC.

Hunter Clasen rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown for Wartburg, while quarterback Nile McLaughlin threw touchdown passes to Thomas Butters and Ben Bryant.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cael O’Neill got the Knights on the scoreboard first with a 26-yard field goal with 11:04 left to half.

Then McLaughlin hit Butters with a four-yard scoring toss with 5:27 left to halftime before Clasen scored on a 7-yard run with less than three minutes left in the first half.

Bryant caught a 18-yard pass from McLaughlin with 10:12 to go in the third for the final score.

Wartburg’s defense held the Spartans to 11 first downs, picked off five passes and held Dubuque to 222 total yards. Riley Konrardy had five tackles, 2 ½ for loss which included two sacks.

Parker Rochford had three of the Knights’ five picks as Trent Roling and Dylan Steen also collected interceptions.