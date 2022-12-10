College football: Mount Union ends Wartburg's incredible season

ALLIANCE, Ohio – In an incredible back-and-forth contest, 12th-ranked Wartburg College saw its incredible season come to an end in a 34-31 loss to No. 2 Mount Union in a Division III national semifinal game.

The Purple Raiders (14-0) scored with 31 seconds left with the fourth and final lead change of the final 15 minutes of play.

“The loss doesn’t hurt as much knowing I won’t get to see all these guys at practice on Tuesday,” Wartburg head coach Chris Winter said.

“A great matchup between two great football teams,” added Knight offensive coordinator Matt Wheeler on his post-game radio show. “Our guys proved they belonged on this stage. So proud of our guys and what a football game. I’m pleased that is what it was.”

Making their first ever national semifinal, the Knights (13-1) showed they belonged from the beginning and right to the final whistle.

Wartburg took hit after hit, but got up off the mat numerous times and twice took the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Knights big play after big play, only to watch as Mount Union countered with its own big plays.

The Purple Raiders had numerous chances in the third quarter to take control of the game.

A 77-yard kickoff return to open the third by Lance Mitchell set up Mount Union on the Wartburg 18. But after cracks on a first and goal, the Purple Raiders set up to try a 22-yard field goal.

But Wartburg’s Drew Wyffels blitzing off the right edge blocked it.

Mount Union took the lead when a 61-yard Orreon Finley punt return set up a 1-play, 2-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Plunk to Wayne Ruby for a 21-14 lead.

Then late in the third, the Purple Raiders had a chance to stick a dagger into Wartburg’s back when Nile McLaughlin was sacked and Mount Union recovered on the Knight 1.

But on the very next play, Trent Roling picked off a pass intended for Ruby in the end zone.

With a breath of fresh air in its lungs, Wartburg wasted no time as McLaughlin completed passes of 15 to Carter Henry, 29 to Hunter Clasen, 11 to Henry to set up a Cael O’Neill 32-yard field goal with 13:20 left the fourth.

Then the Knights made their next big play when a bad snap led to Thane Alexander blocked punt that set up Wartburg at the MU 21. After a holding call initially stalled the Knights, McLaughlin hit Drake George for a 26-yard touchdown and the Knights first lead of the game, 24-21, with 11:10 left in the contest.

Mount Union responded with a 15-play, 83-yard drive to retake the lead, 31-28, on a 2-yard Plunk run.

But Wartburg didn’t flinch.

After Clausen ran for a first down on a third-and-one play, McLaughlin found Henry wide open for a 59-yard touchdown with 3:06 left in the game.

Unfortunately, the Purple Raiders had one last answer, as it went 69 yards in seven plays.

The big play came on a 4th and 7 at the Mount Union 34 and Plunk scrambled out of pressure and found Ruby for 36 yards to the Wartburg 30. Then two plays later, he threaded the needle to Edwin Reed for 27 yards to set up a Tyler Echeverry 3-yard touchdown.

Wartburg threw four straight incompletions after the following kickoff to end the game.

“What a football game,” Wheeler added in his post-game comments. “Still a little stunned. It got to a point where you could kind of taste it. It is going to sting for a while to have it that close, dangling in front of you.

“They made the plays they had to make. What a fight. Our guys can hold our heads up. They came and battled. They were true representatives of Wartburg College.”

Plunk finished 43 of 56 for 396 yards and two scores. Jaden Manley caught 11 passes for 111 yards, and Ruby had eight for 103.

McLaughlin finished 21 of 35 for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Henry had seven catches for 158 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Owen Grover had 15 tackles, two for loss and a sack. Roling had 10 tackles, while Parker Rochford and Nate Link each contributed nine tackles.

Mount Union scored first.

Wartburg received the opening kickoff and after an initial were forced to punt. Owen Grover delivered with a 46-yard boot that stopped dead on the Purple Raider 11.

Mount Union moved the ball into Knight territory aided by a 15-yard late hit penalty. Then Pllunk hit Ruby for a 32-yard scoring strike to Ruby with 8:45 left in the first quarter.

Wartburg quickly responded as McLaughlin connected on passes of 12 to Thomas Butters, 13 to George and 19 to Carter Bussanmas to set up a Clasen 7-yard touchdown run that saw him bounce off several tacklers as the Knights answered just 2 minutes and 40 seconds after the Purple Raider score.

Plunk scored on a 7-yard run with 1:45 left in the first to put the Purple Raiders back in front, but Henry hauled in a 14-yard pass from McLaughlin with 6:23 left for the halftime score of 14-all.

Wartburg notes McLaughlin set a single-season record for pass completions with his 244th in the game…Clasen broke a 28-year old rushing record as he finished with 1,561 yards, besting the mark set by Bobby Beatty in 1994 by two yards…Cael O’Neill’s field goal was his 14th of the season, also a new school mark.