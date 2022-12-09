 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
WARTBURG FOOTBALL

College football: McLaughlin shakes off ankle injury, prepared for national semifinal

  • 0
101622-spt-wartburg 1

Wartburg College quarterback Nile McLaughlin scrambles for yards Saturday against Nebraska Wesleyan during the Knights' Homecoming game at Walson-Hoover Stadium. 

 WARTBURG SPORTS INFORMATION

Nile McLaughlin laughs and says his scooter game has gotten a lot better in the last week.

It wasn’t so funny two weeks ago.

In a scramble situation, McLaughlin, Wartburg College’s starting quarterback, was tackled late in the third quarter of the Knights’ Division III second-round playoff game with St. John’s.

McLaughlin did not get up right away. When he did he could not put any weight on his left ankle. The eventual diagnosis was it was dislocated.

Wartburg, up 23-13 when McLaughlin went down, held on to beat the Johnnies, 23-20.

But the question was, what would be McLaughlin’s status for the quarterfinals?

A week later, like a Knight riding in on a white horse, McLauglin jogged onto the field, started and played well into the fourth quarter of Wartburg’s 45-17 quarterfinal win over Aurora.

People are also reading…

Now, 24 hours until the Knights kickoff in their program’s first-ever national semifinal in Alliance, Ohio, against second-ranked Mount Union on Saturday, McLauglin will be under center again.

McLaughlin has been tooling around Wartburg’s campus since the injury with a boot on his foot and using a scooter that keeps pressure off it.

“It was a little rough getting around at first. Much better at it now,” McLaughlin laughed Tuesday during a press conference. “It has been getting better each day. It has been a challenge the last week, but every day it is getting better and it shouldn’t be much of a problem.”

McLaughlin and Wartburg head coach Chris Winter said the biggest factor that led to McLaughlin playing was scans showed there was nothing broken.

After that diagnosis, it was a matter of rehab and pain tolerance. Obviously McLaughlin gutted it out against Aurora. He didn’t get the nod to start until 90 minutes before the game.

“He is doing well as well as expected after being a game-time decision than playing a full game for us,” Winter said. “So, yeah, he is doing well. We plan on getting him out there more in practice this week than we were able to last week.

“As the week progresses we hope to give him more of a load, but we are happy with where he is at now in comparison to where he was at a week ago at this time.”

The first-year starter has thrown for 2,712 yards and 24 scores for the Knights. He was only 12 of 23 for 136 yards against Aurora, but two of those completions went for touchdowns.

“We had confidence in Carter (back-up quarterback Carter Markham),” wide receiver Thor Maakestad said. “But, obviously, it’s always nice to have your starting quarterback out there.”

McLaughlin says Saturday’s game is a something you dream about.

“Special feeling. It’s real exciting. It was a goal to take a plane ride, go play in a Final Four game,” McLaughlin said.

+1 
Nile McLaughlin pose

McLaughlin 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

Two players who started on the defensive side of the ball for the Iowa football team before dealing with injuries this season have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Hawkeyes' Campbell wins Campbell Trophy

Hawkeyes' Campbell wins Campbell Trophy

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named Tuesday night as the top scholar-athlete in college football, chosen as the recipient of the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy.

Small College Football: Wartburg set for Elite Eight match up at Walston-Hoover

Small College Football: Wartburg set for Elite Eight match up at Walston-Hoover

Last week, the Knights marched into Collegeville, Minnesota and upset St. John’s University 23-20. Now back at Wartburg for their last game of the season at Walston-Hoover Stadium, head coach Chris Winter says the pressure is on to keep their winning streak at home going while advancing to the final four in the playoffs. The Spartans have a balanced offense and an explosive backfield, proving effective both in rushing and passing.

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News