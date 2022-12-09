College football: McLaughlin shakes off ankle injury, prepared for national semifinal

Nile McLaughlin laughs and says his scooter game has gotten a lot better in the last week.

It wasn’t so funny two weeks ago.

In a scramble situation, McLaughlin, Wartburg College’s starting quarterback, was tackled late in the third quarter of the Knights’ Division III second-round playoff game with St. John’s.

McLaughlin did not get up right away. When he did he could not put any weight on his left ankle. The eventual diagnosis was it was dislocated.

Wartburg, up 23-13 when McLaughlin went down, held on to beat the Johnnies, 23-20.

But the question was, what would be McLaughlin’s status for the quarterfinals?

A week later, like a Knight riding in on a white horse, McLauglin jogged onto the field, started and played well into the fourth quarter of Wartburg’s 45-17 quarterfinal win over Aurora.

Now, 24 hours until the Knights kickoff in their program’s first-ever national semifinal in Alliance, Ohio, against second-ranked Mount Union on Saturday, McLauglin will be under center again.

McLaughlin has been tooling around Wartburg’s campus since the injury with a boot on his foot and using a scooter that keeps pressure off it.

“It was a little rough getting around at first. Much better at it now,” McLaughlin laughed Tuesday during a press conference. “It has been getting better each day. It has been a challenge the last week, but every day it is getting better and it shouldn’t be much of a problem.”

McLaughlin and Wartburg head coach Chris Winter said the biggest factor that led to McLaughlin playing was scans showed there was nothing broken.

After that diagnosis, it was a matter of rehab and pain tolerance. Obviously McLaughlin gutted it out against Aurora. He didn’t get the nod to start until 90 minutes before the game.

“He is doing well as well as expected after being a game-time decision than playing a full game for us,” Winter said. “So, yeah, he is doing well. We plan on getting him out there more in practice this week than we were able to last week.

“As the week progresses we hope to give him more of a load, but we are happy with where he is at now in comparison to where he was at a week ago at this time.”

The first-year starter has thrown for 2,712 yards and 24 scores for the Knights. He was only 12 of 23 for 136 yards against Aurora, but two of those completions went for touchdowns.

“We had confidence in Carter (back-up quarterback Carter Markham),” wide receiver Thor Maakestad said. “But, obviously, it’s always nice to have your starting quarterback out there.”

McLaughlin says Saturday’s game is a something you dream about.

“Special feeling. It’s real exciting. It was a goal to take a plane ride, go play in a Final Four game,” McLaughlin said.