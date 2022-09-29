College football: Loecher’s unique path to Oregon State

CEDAR FALLS — Is this real?

For Luke Loecher, the message staring up from the screen of his cellphone seemed more likely to be a practical joke from his friends than anything else.

So, he replied, skeptically.

“Is this real?” Loecher replied.

The thought floated in his mind as Loecher reflected on his summer. After graduating from Cedar Falls High School in the spring of 2017, Loecher elected to stay close to home and make the move an hour south to play baseball for Kirkwood Community College.

At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds with an arsenal of pitches, Loecher stood as a commanding presence on the mound. As a junior in 2016, Loecher pitched 49.2 innings for the Tigers, struck out 40 batters and posted the lowest ERA on the team with a mark of 1.55.

But an elbow injury derailed his senior season and limited him to only 13.2 innings.

Once he arrived at Kirkwood, the injury continued to affect his play.

“It was a whole cycle,” Loecher said. “At first I thought I tore something. I got an MRI that fall and nothing was wrong, but there was a lot of discomfort. I would start working all the way up to ‘maybe I can pitch off the mount again.’ Then, something would flair up.”

Following an exit interview with his coaches in Cedar Rapids, Loecher knew baseball would not work out for him.

While he excelled on the diamond for Cedar Falls, Loecher also averaged 35.9 yards per punt as starting punter on the Tigers football team for two seasons. Despite earning All-Metro honors as a punter following the 2016 season, baseball always remained his focus.

“I always thought baseball was going to be my sport,” said Loecher. “I thought it was my best sport. I did not even think about punting in college.”

However, with baseball off the table, Loecher tried punting again.

“I came home and I started punting again in our backyard,” Loecher said. “My dad was watching and said, ‘Maybe, you should not give up on punting if baseball is not going to work out.’”

The encouraging words from his father, Ron, motivated Loecher to keep working.

During the summer of 2018, Loecher worked construction, and would practice kicking in the backyard or in the field next to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

His mother, Lisa, also kept him motivated.

“I would come home, I would not want to go punt,” Loecher said. “My mom would say ‘If you want to do this, we have to go out and you really have to commit.’ So, I would punt. My mom would toss me the balls — simulate the snap — then we would walk to the other side and punt them back.”

He started measuring his punts and thought he was good enough to “at least get a shot somewhere.” Then he took a private lesson with Jamie Kohl, director of the Kohl’s Professional Camp in Ankeny.

“I was pretty rusty, but Jamie Kohl said I had a high ceiling and he saw a lot of potential,” Loecher said. “I thought it was crazy. That first day, he said in the future he saw me as a D-I scholarship guy. … When he said what he saw in me, then I really knew I had to keep working at it.”

So, Loecher kept his nose to the grindstone. If he had to go the junior college route, he would.

“I knew football was something I had to go for,” Loecher said.

Then, in August, his hard work paid off.

“I got a text,” Loecher said. “He never said what school he was a part of or what his name was.”

The unnamed coach asked Loecher whether still needed a place to play in the fall of 2018. After some back and forth, Loecher received the text that drew his skeptical reply.

“This is Oregon State.”

Beavers special teams coordinator Jake Cookus sat on the other end of conversation in need of a second-string punter following the departure of his former backup.

“[Jamie Kohl], he said this kid, Luke, was looking for a program,” Cookus said. “We got his name late. He said he was a pretty talented kid that has big upside.”

The recommendation from Kohl was enough for Cookus to offer Loecher a walk-on spot with the Beavers.

“I saw a little bit of film, but a lot of times you have to go off on a limb,” Cookus said. “He is a big, tall, long, rangy kid. When he hit it, it would go a ways. I thought there is definitely some big upside with him coming to Oregon State. So, [I] took a chance on him.”

Loecher experienced a mixture of emotions, from the thrill of getting a shot at Division I to trepidation about moving 2,000 miles from home to Corvallis.

Despite “everything moving so fast,” he arrived at Oregon State in the middle of the fall camp and started practicing as a member of a Power 5 program.

“It was shocking my first year or two, being on the sideline and looking across the field and seeing — that is USC. Looking at the ground and seeing the Pac-12 logo,” Loecher said. His younger brother, Cael, is starting punter at Northern Iowa, giving the family two Division I punters. “I had seen USC on TV, but actually being there, it was eye-opening.”

He got his first opportunity to punt for Oregon State in 2018 as the Beavers took on Arizona at home. With the score tied 7-7, just over 12 minutes to play in the second quarter, Loecher ran onto the field.

“I kind of blacked out running out,” Loecher said. “I was really nervous. ... The snap went through my hands and I caught it with my chest. My drop — you do not want any spin in the ball — you drop the ball stays still. My drop was spinning all over the place. I got really lucky.”

He gives some credit to the “decent breeze” at his back, but Loecher’s first punt sailed 52 yards — his season long — and out of bounds at the Arizona 20.

He played sparingly over the next two season before taking over the starting job in 2021.

With 47.1 yards per punt on 31 boots during his redshirt junior season in 2021, Loecher set a new single-season record for the Beavers and clocked 10 punts longer than 50 yards.

“Coming in, he was pretty inexperienced,” Cookus said. “But he was a hard worker and he had some talent. He came in, worked at it and has made himself into a really good punter. … After being around him after a couple months, I knew he had the ability to be a big time Power 5 punter. He has the right mindset.”

In four games this season for the 3-1 Beavers, Loecher punted 11 times for an average of 44.36 yards with five downed inside their opponents’ 20 yard line.