AMES — One year after losing its six-game winning streak in the heated Cy-Hawk rivalry, the Iowa Hawkeyes stormed out of Ames with a 20-13 win over Iowa State.

With the win, Iowa extended its lead in the series to 47-23.

Here are six takeaways from the Cy-Hawk game:

1.) Iowa offensive line shows its growth, offense still needs work: The Iowa offensive line routinely afford quarterback Cade McNamara plenty of time to work through his progressions and find a receiver downfield—or tight end Luke Lachey (more on him later).

A focal point of Iowa’s offensive struggles a year ago, the Hawkeyes offensive line helped keep McNamara clean in the pocket throughout the rivalry matchup. Iowa State managed just one sack and three quarterback hurries on McNamara.

McNamara demonstrated visible trust in the unit which took its lumps last season with a calm and cool demeanor in the pocket while piloting the Iowa offense.

Although the offensive line gave McNamara the protection he needed, it struggled to consistently clear holes for the Hawkeyes rushing attack. Much like its showing against Utah State, the Hawkeyes flashed on their first two drives before failing to produce a scoring drive for the remainder of the first half.

With the looming contract stipulation for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, demanding 25 points per game out of the Iowa offense, the Hawkeyes need to find more consistency on offense moving forward.

A cupcake matchup against Mid-American Conference foe Western Michigan in week three offers a chance for Iowa to show growth.

2.) Patterson shows he’s ready for more opportunities: Redshirt freshman running back Jaziun Patterson powered the Hawkeyes first scoring drive.

On third and one in Iowa territory, Patterson broke free for a 59-yard gain, only failing to find the end zone due to an incredible individual effort from Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa.

On the next drive Patterson showed even greater range as an asset in the Iowa backfield. On a third and two play from the Iowa 48-yard line, the Pompano Beach-product perfectly chipped Iowa State defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim, giving McNamara enough time to deliver a strike down the middle to Lachey.

The 35-yard gain set up a 4-yard rushing touchdown for Patterson, who fired straight up the middle and forced his way across the goal line.

With three carries in the first half for 64 yards and a touchdown, Patterson demonstrated a skillset that demands a greater role in an Iowa offense which struggled with consistency on Saturday.

3.) Lachey as advertised: Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz praised Lachey’s growth before the start of the 2023 season.

Ferentz told reporters during Iowa media day on Friday, August 12 that “Lachey is much better than he was a year ago.”

Ferentz also added that Iowa feels really good about its options at tight end with Erick All also in the room with Lachey.

After catching seven passes for 73 yards in the Iowa season opener against Utah State, the Columbus, Ohio-product provided an encore performance with three receptions for 58 yards against the Cyclones.

It is safe to say, two games into the season, that Lachey’s offseason growth was not oversold by Ferentz.

4. Cooper continues growth: Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper had another big game after earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors last week.

The sophomore intercepted another pass, his third of the season, along with a key pass breakup and a third-down stop for the Cyclones. The pick seemed to breathe some life into Jack Trice Stadium.

It was a mismatch for Cooper — who is just 6-foot, 185 pounds — against the tight ends for Iowa. But he managed to make plays on the field for a loaded Iowa State secondary.

Cooper’s three picks this season are tied for the most in the FBS so far this season with Coastal Carolina’s Clayton Isbell.

5. Becht’s development slows: After an efficient first outing last week, Rocco Becht was significantly worse on Saturday, finishing 23-for-44 with 203 yards.

His first career interception was a costly one, being returned for a touchdown when Iowa State needed to get some offense going.

Becht’s performance in the second half, until the Cyclones’ final drive, was particularly poor. He completed just three of his first eight passes for 29 yards and missed a few plays that would have moved the chains.

Unlike last week, Becht was the only quarterback to see the field for ISU in the loss. JJ Kohl warmed up at points but never looked ready to step onto the field.

6. Less than desired efficiency: Head coach Matt Campbell harps on offensive efficiency and Saturday’s loss was far from that.

Iowa’s stout defense held the Cyclones to three yards a carry and just 87 yards on the ground. Cartevious Norton had a team-best 59 yards on 21 attempts and Abu Sama saw limited reps.

Jaylin Noel had a solid game with eight catches for 50 yards, but a pair of first-half drops killed momentum in short-yardage situations. Norton also had a drop too.