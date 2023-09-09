AMES — “HAWKEYE STATE! HAWKEYE STATE!”

The chant thundered throughout Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday after Iowa (2-0) sealed a 20-13 win over Iowa State (1-1).

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who eclipsed 200 career wins with the victory, said he was proud of his team following the win in what he described as a defensive battle.

“I thought everybody really stayed focused and played through,” Ferentz said. “We had some things that did not go perfect, but our guys really fought and played through that.

“The biggest thing is we were trying to encourage our guys all week long to focus on improvement. I think we certainly played cleaner today than last week.”

True to Ferentz’s words, defense ruled the day as the Hawkeyes came up with a key stop on fourth and one with 1:23 to play in the game to seal the win.

After holding Iowa State to nine yards on the first three plays of a potential game-tying drive, the Hawkeyes dropped Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton in the backfield for a two-yard loss and, more importantly, a turnover on downs.

Junior defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett surged through the Cyclone offensive line and made the initial hit on Norton in the backfield. Defensive back Sebastian Castro helped bring the ball carrier down.

“Joe (Evans) and Hurkett did a great job getting there,” Lee said. “The whole week we have been prepping for this stuff. We just had a great week of preparation leading to this point.”

Iowa State deployed a quick passing game to open the game with a 15-play drive which gained 57 yards. However, after two shots at the end zone from the Iowa 26 fell incomplete, the Cyclones settled for a field goal which Lee blocked.

The Hawkeyes turned the field goal block into three points of their own after a 70-yard drive, powered by a 59-yard run by redshirt freshman running back Jazuin Patterson on third and one, stalled at the Iowa State 18-yard line. Drew Stevens connected on the 28-yard field goal to put Iowa ahead 3-0 with 5:59 to go in the first quarter.

Iowa’s defense forced a punt on Iowa State’s ensuing drive, allowing Iowa’s offense to march down the field and put the Hawkeyes ahead by two scores.

A pass interference penalty on Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase wiped away a three-and-out. Iowa made the Cyclones pay, gaining 46 yards on the next two plays—a 35-yard pitch and catch from Cade McNamara to Luke Lachey and an 11-yard run by Kaleb Johnson.

Patterson punched the ball in two plays later from four yards out to give the Hawkeyes a 10-0 advantage.

After trading punts for five consecutive drives, Iowa State’s defense came up with an interception.

Jeremiah Cooper, who picked off a pair of passes in the Cyclones season-opener against Northern Iowa last week, managed to coral a McNamara deep shot intended for Nico Ragaini down the right sideline. Cooper appeared to get away with a slight pull on Ragaini to get better positioning on the interception.

However, two plays later Iowa responded with an interception of its own as Castro leapt in front of a Rocco Becht pass intended for Cartevious Norton. Castro took the interception 30 yards for a touchdown, extending Iowa’s lead to 17-0 with 4:29 remaining in the first half.

Castro described the pick as “slow motion.”

“[I] read it the whole way,” Castro said. “I saw the quarterback take his steps and just went through my progression. It felt like practice. It was really slowed down. [It is] something I am never going to forget because I saw the ball coming in real slow, caught it, took it in and then just…bring it home.”

Iowa State managed a field goal following an 11-play, 51-yard drive to end the first half and cut the Hawkeye lead to 17-3 at the break. Nebraska transfer Chase Contreraz connected on a 42-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the half.

Both teams traded punts to start the second half before Iowa embarked on an 11-play, 69-yard drive which last 5 minutes and 48 seconds and ended in a 34-yard field goal from Stevens with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Following three-and-outs for both teams, Iowa State scored for just the second time in the game on a Contreraz field goal from 46 yards out.

Iowa eked out one first down on the following drive before asking Tory Taylor to punt the ball away to the Cyclones for the fifth time. The punt sailed 48 yards, bouncing out of bounds at the Iowa State 20-yard line.

The Cyclones managed to make Iowa pay for its inconsistent play on offense with a 14-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Becht capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Higgins on fourth and nine to trim the Hawkeyes advantage to just 20-13 with 2:53 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Cylones managed to regained possession ahead of Iowa’s fourth down stand following a three-and-out punt to the Iowa State 31 from the Hawkeyes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After dipping out of the top 25 following a 24-14 win over Utah State last week, Iowa looks primed to return to the rankings in week three. The first team left out the rankings this week, the Hawkeyes likely disposed of any doubts about their worthiness with the win over the Cyclones, who received two votes in the AP Top 25 last week.

INACTIVES

Jermari Harris, Chris Reames, Jacob Bostick, Reese Osgood, Noah Shannon were ruled inactive prior to kickoff.

Shannon remains out as he appeals an NCAA suspension which ruled him out for the entire season

The Big Ten instituted a policy this season that all conference teams release an injury report two hours before game time.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Visits Ohio next Saturday.

Iowa: Hosts Western Michigan next Saturday.

