Breaking down the series: Iowa State leads the all-time series with UNI 24-6-3. UNI’s last win game in 2016.

Three of the last four Panther-Cyclone match ups on the gridiron have been decided by a touchdown or less. Will that be the case today in Ames? Here is a look back at the last four games in the series:

Sept. 4, 2021

Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10: Despite being a 30-point underdog in the game, the Panthers led for most of the first half as a 52-yard scoring pass from Will McElvain to Quan Hampton gave UNI a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

An Andrew Mevis 40-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half gave the Cyclones a 13-10 halftime lead.

A Conner Assalley 21-yard field goal with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter was all the scoring that occurred in the second half.

McElvain passed for 230 yards on 21 of 34 passing, while current San Francisco 49er quarterback Brock Purdy was 21 of 26 for 199 yards for ISU.

“I’m disappointed we lost,” UNI coach Mark Farley said. “We came here to win a football game. We were in position to do so. We didn’t finish two drives at the end and didn’t get where we wanted to be.”

Aug. 31, 2019

Iowa State 26, Northern Iowa 23 3OT: Brock Purdy jumped on a fumble on a third and goal play in the third overtime and Sheldon Croney scored on a 1-yard run one play later as the 21st-ranked Cyclones escaped with victory.

ISU led just 3-0 at halftime before Matthew Cook tied it for UNI with a 50-yard field goal early in the third quarter. After the Cyclones took the lead on a La’ichael Pettway touchdown catch, UNI got another Cook field goal before Xavier Williams returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown to give UNI a 13-10 lead with just six second left in the third.

A Connor Assalley 23-yard field goal with 59 seconds left send the game into overtime.

After each team kicked a field goal in the first overtime, ISU took a 23-16 lead on Pettway’s second touchdown catch of the game. Then after a tremendous scramble, McElvain hit Trevor Allen for a touchdown. With a chance to win it with a two-point conversion, UNI elected to kick the PAT.

“I actually was going to (go for two), but I thought we were very gassed at that time,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said of the decision after the game. “I was out of timeouts. If I had a timeout, I would’ve called it and gone for it.”

Sept. 2, 2017

Iowa State 42, Northern Iowa 24: The Panthers took the early lead when they scored on their opening possession with Eli Dunne hitting Isaiah Weston with an 18-yard touchdown pass.

But the Cyclones got first quarter interception returns for touchdowns from Willie Harvey (12 yards) and Kamari Cotton-Moya (22 yards) to take the lead it would never surrender.

ISU scored on four of its next five offensive possessions after the defensive touchdowns as it dominated this tilt after a slow start.

Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two scores, and David Montgomery rushed for 82 yards and two scores to lead the Cyclones.

“I think the big thing I was probably most impressed with is we didn’t panic throughout the football game,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “First drive in the football game, they go score. We talk about what is control and controllable. We didn’t panic. We made some adjustments and were able to come back. They (the defense) kept us in the game throughout the whole first half.”

Sept. 3, 2016

Northern Iowa 25, Iowa State 20: UNI forced three Cyclone turnovers in the final five minutes, including a Charles Brown interception he returned to the ISU 36 with 4 minutes and 57 seconds left in the game.

Aaron Bailey ran 22 yards on first down and a J’Veyon Browning picked up a nine-yard gain before he swept right for a 1-yard touchdown with 2 minutes and 49 second left in the game to give UNI the winning margin.

A.J. Allen recovered a ISU fumbled on the Cyclones next possession, but UNI went three and out giving the ball back to ISU with 1:14 left in the game. But on the Cyclones first play, Joel Lanning was forced out of the pocked and he was intercepted by Jared Farley to seal the Panther’s win.

“For me it is huge being from Iowa and having grown up around these three universities,” UNI defensive end Karter Schult said. “It is like beating up your big brother if you want to call it that. But it is just saying hey we are not the little guy, and we can compete with anybody in the nation and that is how we feel about it.”

— Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson