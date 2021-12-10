Goodson declares for NFL draft

Iowa Hawkeye's junior running back Tyler Goodson has declared for the NFL draft. As a result of his declaration, his college career is complete and he will not participate in the Hawkeyes' bowl game.

“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” said Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”