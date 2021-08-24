Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 form historic alliance

A desire to create stability within a rapidly-changing environment in intercollegiate athletics guided leaders of the Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 to create a game-changing alliance.

Commissioners of the three conferences announced Tuesday plans that bring 41 institutions in the three leagues together with a goal of creating a collaborative approach involving everything from scheduling football and basketball games to creating leadership on a multitude of challenges facing college athletics.

The alliance has the unanimous support of university presidents and chancellors and athletic directors at all 41 institutions in the three conferences.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a video conference announcing the verbal agreement that the group’s objective is to provide a structure that will guide intercollegiate athletics for the next generation of student-athletes.

“What we have now is a plan, and what we do now is roll up our sleeves and figure out how does this come together,’’ Warren said. “There is a willingness to make this work.’’

The formation of the alliance comes at a time when the Southeastern Conference has announced plans to grow from 14 to 16 schools with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas from Big 12.