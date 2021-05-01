 Skip to main content
As spring practices end, Hawkeyes like potential
As spring practices end, Hawkeyes like potential

  • Updated
Iowa Practice Football

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV, left, runs from defensive back AJ Lawson (11) after catching a pass during practice Saturday in Iowa City.

 AP

IOWA CITY — Jack Campbell walked off the turf Saturday at Kinnick Stadium confident that the University of Iowa football team had taken steps forward this spring.

The junior linebacker from Cedar Falls also knows that work remains to be done.

“The message from the start was, ‘Let’s build it one day at a time, come out each day with intent,’” Campbell said following a two-hour workout in front of a crowd of around 4,000 at Kinnick Stadium. “Sometimes we’d have a sloppy practice, but we knew we can’t start stacking sloppy practices because then we’re not going to build, not going to have any consistency.”

Campbell said the Hawkeyes had some good days and some rough-around-the-edges days, but he senses the momentum that coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to see from start to finish of Iowa’s 15 spring practices.

“There were some rough days as a team, but I feel like all the guys responded and we got some stuff done in these 15 practices,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to see when we get back in June and train and then excited to see what we can do this season.”

Ferentz likes the potential he senses with this group but knows plenty of work remains before the Hawkeyes kick off the 2021 season at home with a Big Ten Conference game against Indiana on Sept. 4.

He said Iowa’s top returning players not only made progress this spring but helped their 65 teammates who were going through their first set of spring drills progress after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring practices a year ago.

Ferentz used the work of running back Tyler Goodson as one example.

The junior, who has led Iowa in rushing in each of the past two seasons, concentrated on improving his blocking and receiving skills this spring, and Ferentz said Goodson brought the right approach to the practice field.

“He’s practiced every day with a great attitude. He works hard. The guys that we think are really quality players have proven themselves as quality players. They’ve had a great attitude all the way through spring,” Ferentz said. “That sounds mundane, it sounds routine, but you don’t always see that, especially with older guys.”

That mindset has helped younger players on the roster grow as well.

A number of injuries — particularly on the defensive and offensive lines and in the receiving corps — have created some frustration for Ferentz this spring.

But, they have also created opportunities.

With top returning receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini sidelined by minor injuries Saturday, sophomore Jackson Ritter and true freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce each made several impressive plays in the final scrimmage of the spring.

With senior Ivory Kelly-Martin on schedule for a preseason camp return following knee surgery, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams have shown potential behind Goodson at running back.

Iowa’s linemen have also battled injury.

Four of the eight players Iowa listed on its spring two-deep on defense did not participate Saturday, and on offense, projected starters Cody Ince and Justin Britt were absent from the Hawkeyes’ front five.

jack campbell

Jack Campbell

IOWA ITEMS

Source of frustration: After remaining relatively injury free during the regular season last fall, Iowa has dealt with a number of injuries this spring.

"If there has been one frustrating thing this spring, it has been injuries," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We’ve had a lot of guys in and out, which has made it tough at times."

Seven players listed as starters on the spring depth chart did not participate Saturday.

Receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini, offensive linemen Justin Britt and Cody Ince, defensive tackle Yahya Black and defensive backs Dane Belton and Matt Hankins were sidelined by injuries.

Back-up defensive linemen Logan Jones, Logan Lee and Chris Reames, back-up cornerback Terry Roberts and second-team running back Ivory Kelly-Martin were also absent.

Least of his worries: One area Ferentz isn’t losing much sleep over is placekicker, where senior Caleb Shudak connected from 50 and 46 yards into a stiff southerly wind.

Shudak’s lone miss came from 39 yards out into the wind from the left hash, but the senior who is settling into a role filled by Keith Duncan the past two years said his spring has been productive.

"In a game-deciding situation, I’d feel good from 58, 59 yards," Shudak said. "I’m working with a good snapper and holder. It’s coming together well."

Back in action: Tight ends Elijah Yelverton and Josiah Miamen took part in Saturday’s spring finale after missing Iowa’s April 17 public practice.

Yelverton missed that day with an injury and Miamen was given a week off to think about things following an arrest in downtown Iowa City the previous weekend.

The honors: Iowa recognized its men's and women's basketball teams before and after Saturday's practice.

Men's player Luka Garza received the Naismith Trophy as the nation's top college player before the practice and national freshman of the year Caitlin Clark of the women's team was honored following the workout.

