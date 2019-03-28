Elite Eight-bound: Purdue holds off Tennessee 99-94 in OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Down two to Tennessee with 2.7 seconds left, Purdue narrowly avoided a 5-second call before Carsen Edwards took a pass in the corner and heaved up a 3-point attempt that bounced off the rim.
But a whistle gave Edwards and the Boilermakers a reprieve.
Lamonte’ Turner bumped into Edwards after he released the shot and the Big Ten’s leading scorer went to the line for three free throws with 1.7 seconds left. Edwards missed the first, steadied himself, and knock down the next two to force overtime. Given a second chance to put away the Volunteers, the Boilermakers got it done.
Edwards finished with 29 points as Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000, beating Tennessee 99-94 on Thursday night after blowing an 18-point lead.
“When I got to the free throw line, I was struggling all game,” said Edwards, an 85.2 percent shooter who went 8 of 14 at the line in the game. “Being able to hit the last two was just a blessing. Just an opportunity, stepped up to get us some more time to play.”
Turner said Edwards had been kicking out his leg all night, something he had been pointing out to the referee.
“I try to contest the shot, and his leg made contact with me and they called a foul,” Turner said. “So I don’t understand what I’m supposed to do.”
The third-seeded Boilermakers (26-9) will play top-seeded Virginia, a 53-49 winner over Oregon, on Saturday night in the South Regional final for their first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
Purdue is in a regional final for the fifth time, but first with coach Matt Painter, who had gotten the team to the round of 16 four times previously.
“I’m happy for myself, happy for my guys and happy for Coach Paint,” said Ryan Cline, who had a career-high 27 points shooting 7 for 10 from 3-point range before fouling out in OT.
Grant Williams’ dunk with 8.8 seconds left made it 82-80 and had second-seeded Tennessee (31-6) on the verge of its second Elite Eight berth all-time. Williams also blocked Edwards’ layup attempt in the closing seconds out of bounds. Officials reviewed the play to see if it went off Edwards’ ankle, but only adjusted the clock, giving Purdue one more chance.
“I didn’t know if it went off me or his leg or anything,” Williams said. “They just said they looked at the clock and the time on the clock. I don’t know if they looked for who it went off on so couldn’t tell you.”
VIRGINIA 53, OREGON 49
Ty Jerome scored 13 points and put Virginia ahead for good by sinking a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:34 left as the top-seeded Cavaliers outlasted No. 12 seed Oregon in a South Region semifinal.
GONZAGA 72, FLORIDA STATE 58
Gonzaga was not going to be bullied by Florida State again with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.
The top-seeded Bulldogs beat Florida State in a Sweet 16 rematch that moved Gonzaga to a regional final for the fourth time.
“This year we came with revenge and we did it,” said Rui Hachiumura, who led Gonzaga with 17 points in the West Region semifinal.
TEXAS TECH 63, MICHIGAN 44
More than 24 minutes into the game, the nation’s best defense had yet to allow its 20th point.
Yes, Texas Tech makes it tough on people. One more clamp-down job like this, and the Red Raiders will be D-ing up in the Final Four.
Jarett Culver’s 22 points were a mere subplot in third-seeded Tech’s 63-44 takedown of Michigan in the West Region — a victory that set up an intriguing Elite Eight showdown against Gonzaga, which boasts the country’s leading offense.
Texas Tech (29-6) is back to this point for the second straight year thanks to a shut-down job of epic proportions. The Raiders held an efficient-if-not-spectacular Michigan offense to 16 field goals, 32 percent shooting and only a single 3-point basket on 19 attempts — a clanker by C.J. Baird in mop-up duty that drooled in with 21.8 seconds left.
