Drake Relays postponed indefinitely

Northern Iowa's Brooke Lorenz clears a hurdle in the women's shuttle hurdle relay at the Drake Relays Saturday in Des Moines.
MATTHEW PUTNEY
for Lee Enterprises
DES MOINES -- The Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines have been indefinitely postponed because of the virus outbreak.
Drake University said in a statement that organizers made the decision to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The track and field event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium.
The postponement includes related activities, such as the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races.
Organizers said they would work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the event when it's safe for all participants.
The Drake Relays were first held in 1910.
031820bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz talks about the Covid-19 emergency declaration issued by the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors during a press briefing at the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo, Iowa, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-2
Meals on Wheels volunteer driver Judi Long carries bags of meals for delivery on her route Wednesday in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-3
Ed Kleiner helps Debbie Strottman load meals for delivery on her Meals on Wheels route Wednesday in Waterloo. The COVID-19 crisis has left Meals on Wheels desperate for volunteers.
DETAILS, A3
Brandon Pollock
031820bp-meals-on-wheels-1
Jackie Main, with Trio Community Meals, loads hot meals for delivery by Meals on Wheels Wednesday in Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, at podium, demonstrates how to cough or sneeze into one's elbow as Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, right, who is coordinating the county's emergency response to COVID-19 coronavirus, looks on and Kim Kischer-Larson, left, interprets using American Sign Language during the 11 a.m. briefing Wednesday in Waterloo.
Amie Rivers
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-01
Ana Hanisch sanitizes the to-go fridge at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo on Tuesday. SingleSpeed shut it doors to dine-in customers per Gov. Kim Reynolds' order Tuesday to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-02
Rick Miller picks up a six-pack of beer for his wife at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo after restaurants and bars were ordered to close dine-in services Tuesday to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-03
Cars line up to the street to order through the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon after Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down the dine-in service for restaurants and bars.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-04
People wait in their cars to get their to-go orders from Applebees in Waterloo after Gov. Kim Reynolds shut down dine-in services at bars and restaurants on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-05
A sign reading "We are temporarily out of stock: hand sanitizer, toilet paper, Lysol, and disinfectant wipes" hangs on the door of Staples in Waterloo as a man walks in on Tuesday afternoon.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Courier
031720kw-coronavirus-restaurant-closed-06
A sign on the door of Jameson's on Tuesday in Waterloo lets customers know it is closed for dine-in but still open for to-go orders.
KELLY WENZEL, For the Coureir
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2
From left: Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cissa Egbuonye, Sheriff Tony Thompson, UnityPoint Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dan Glascock, MercyOne Chief Medical Offer Dr. Matthew Sojka and County Supervisor Linda Laylin explain steps being taken to manage any COVID-19 cases in the county during a press briefing at the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Brandon Pollock
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-1
Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cissa Egbuonye talks about ways to curb the spread of COVID-19 during a press briefing at the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo on Tuesday.
Brandon Pollock
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!