Doyle, Proffitt commit to Wartburg

Matthew Doyle faced no pressure from his dad, Michael, when it came down to deciding on a college.

The standout wrestler at Independence High School had multiple programs that wanted his services for the next four years after Doyle won more than 150 career matches and was a two-time state placewinner for the Mustangs.

After visiting five schools and weighing the pros and cons of each program, Doyle decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and committed to Wartburg College Tuesday.

Michael Doyle, who was Matthew’s high school head coach, was a three-time all-American for Wartburg from 1993 to 1995.

“It was always in the back of my mind to go to Wartburg, but he told me you got to make your own decision, it had to be a decision where I felt I would be successful,” Doyle said.

Matthew expects to wrestle at 165 for the Knights. He is coming off a season where he finished second at 160 in Class 2A. He was sixth at 138 as a sophomore and finished his career with three consecutive 40-plus win seasons.

Wartburg’s tradition was a big factor in Doyle’s decision.