Division III wrestlers appreciative of this weekend's NWCA championships

Competitors will be tested upon arrival on Thursday and again on Friday after the end of competition. Each team will be tested in one sterile room before moving to a second clean room until all test results are completed.

There are also protocols in place in case an athlete tests positive. A second test will be immediately tested again and if that comes up negative a third test will be administered to verify the negative.

“Ryan has stepped up and is going above and beyond to make sure this happens safely,” Keller said. “Mike Moyer said without Ryan and his staff this event might not have happened. Really, without Ryan, the leadership of the American Rivers Conference, our director of athletics at Wartburg, Rick Willis, I’m in awe of the people who have stepped in to make this happen.”

Thirty-four different programs committed to bringing their squads to the tournament with some notable exceptions. No teams from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Conference or Ohio Athletic Conference will be participating.

“Unfortunate we could not get everybody here,” Keller said. “But I‘m amped. I’m pumped. Our guys are getting a chance to compete against some of the best guys in the country and get this tremendous opportunity to wrestle one more time.”

“I’m excited it is here and I’m ready to go,” Briggs added.

