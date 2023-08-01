United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduced legislation aimed at creating a standard of governance on name, image and likeness (NIL) in college sports.

According to a press release from the office of Senator Manchin, Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023 would:

Maintain competitive balance between schools and states

Total transparency on who is doing what, when, and where

Protect players’ health and safety

Maintain equality so that all student athletes in all sports benefit from these activities

Legislation on NIL and the transfer portal—be it the PASS Act or a bill with a similar mission—is sorely needed in college athletics.

Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson illustrated the need for this legislation during the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches zoom call on Tuesday.

“People are reaching out and contacting players,” Jacobson said. “We all hear the same stories. Unfortunately, they are reaching out, whether directly to the players or to people close enough to the players, while the season is still going on…That is the unfortunate part of this.”

Later in the zoom call, Jacobson likened the new landscape of college athletics in a post-NIL and transfer portal world as “buying players.”

“The piece that I struggle with is one that a lot of us do no matter which level you are coaching at is Name, Image and Likeness…was put in for the players on your team,” Jacobson said. “So, the players in your program, on your team are able to make money off of what they are able to generate. What it turned into, immediately, was spring recruiting. It turned into going out and buying players. That was not the initial intent. That part of it, none of us like…I do not know how you get the train back on the tracks and let it be for the people in your program.”

Jacobson clarified that he had “come around” on NIL and supports the ability for players to receive compensation for name, image and likeness due to the time demands on college athletes, but that it needs to reflect its original intent.

“I like [NIL] for the student athletes,” Jacobson said. “I did not like it initially. Now that we have had it—also understanding the change in time demands for athletes…the time demands have changed so much. That is where I have come around. Then, you get to the financial piece. There is a lot of money being generated by student athletes and programs. I have certainly come around on it and I do like it.”

Jacobson’s comments reflect those of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban from an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated in March.

“Guys are going to school where they can make the most money,” Saban said. “I don’t think that is even the best thing for the player…I think name, image and likeness is good for players. The whole concept of collectives is what has created this environment that we are in, and I’m not sure that anybody really had the insight or the vision to see that was going to happen.”

The PASS Act intends to curtail the power of collectives through required affiliation with colleges and schools as well as force disclosure of all NIL contracts within 30 days.

Immediate public reaction to the proposed legislation could best be described as negative due to a proposed limit on the ability of college athletes to transfer schools.

More specifically, the PASS Act would require an athlete to complete their first three years of academic eligibility before transferring without penalty of ineligibility for one academic year upon entering the portal.

Exceptions exist regarding the departure or dismissal of the athlete’s head coach or position coach or for a death in the athlete’s family.

More lenient than the previous transfer rules, the proposed limitations to transferring would further reduce the ability of collectives and boosters to “buy players.”

It would also protect student athletes from failing to find a destination after entering the transfer portal.

According to transfer data from the NCAA, only 57% of transfer portal entrants reported to have enrolled at a new NCAA member school from 2021 to 2022. Among athletes receiving aid, this number rose to 65% (15.4% of which did not receive aid at their new institution).

With data showing significant numbers of college athletes harmed by decision to enter the transfer portal and reports of “buying players,” the need for legislation on NIL and the transfer portal has never been more evident.

Be it the PASS Act—current or revised—or a similar future bill, college sports need guidelines to stop teams from “buying players” and protect student athletes from losing opportunities in the transfer portal.

