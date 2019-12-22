{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS – Top-ranked Wartburg College went 3-0  at its own Desert Duals inside the Flamingo Hotel and Casino Sunday.

The Knights (6-0) dropped only six matches in the three duals as they defeated Trine (44-4), No. 10 North Central (24-9) and Division II Northern State (31-6).

No. 1 Kyle Briggs was one of three Knights to go 3-0 as he recorded a technical fall over Luke Carver of Trine, 20-3, and he pinned Northern State’s Marcus Placide in 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

Max Forsyth at 165 and Isaiah Cox at 197 each went 3-0 additionally for Wartburg, while fifth-ranked Brady Kyner at 125, third-ranked Kris Rumph at 133, Zayren Terukina at 141 and Martine Sandoval at 157 all went 2-0.

Wartburg is now off until the NWCA National Duals on Jan. 10-11 in Louisville, Ky.

Upper Iowa went 4-0 on the day with wins over Simon Fraser (33-7), UNC-Pembroke (26-12), Cloud County Community College (48-0) and Embry-Riddle (34-10).

Nick Baumler at 197 and Triston Westerlund at 285 each went 3-0 to highlight the Peacocks’ effort.

UIU wrestles at the North Iowa Area CC Open on Jan. 4.

