LAS VEGAS – Top-ranked Wartburg College went 3-0 at its own Desert Duals inside the Flamingo Hotel and Casino Sunday.
The Knights (6-0) dropped only six matches in the three duals as they defeated Trine (44-4), No. 10 North Central (24-9) and Division II Northern State (31-6).
No. 1 Kyle Briggs was one of three Knights to go 3-0 as he recorded a technical fall over Luke Carver of Trine, 20-3, and he pinned Northern State’s Marcus Placide in 2 minutes and 45 seconds.
Max Forsyth at 165 and Isaiah Cox at 197 each went 3-0 additionally for Wartburg, while fifth-ranked Brady Kyner at 125, third-ranked Kris Rumph at 133, Zayren Terukina at 141 and Martine Sandoval at 157 all went 2-0.
Wartburg is now off until the NWCA National Duals on Jan. 10-11 in Louisville, Ky.
